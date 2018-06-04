Slows Bar Bq names new sandwich 'Plaid Pig' in honor of cook who died suddenly

DETROIT - Slows Bar Bq is doing something special to remember one of its own.

The "Plaid Pig" sandwich is named in honor of longtime Slows employee John Osbourne, who died suddenly at age 28 from an undiagnosed heart condition.

"I couldn't believe it. I was kind of in shock that something had happened," said head Slows chef Brian Perrone. "He was a hard worker. He was very loyal. Really quick sense of humor. He was a funny guy."

Osbourne also loved to cook, especially at Slows where his name now appears on the menu. His mother, Marie Osbourne, remembers the last thing she said to him.

"I said, 'I love you.' I had talked to him on the phone the day before," she said.

Osbourne's family has set up an endowment to help culinary students at Schoolcraft College -- click here for more information. A portion of the proceeds from Slow's new sandwich named in John's honor will go toward the fund.

The "Plaid Pig" sandwich is available at Slows To Go in Midtown or at the Corktown location.

