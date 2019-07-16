This is the top-rated restaurant in Michigan in 2019

Have you been to Michigan's top-rated restaurant?

Reviews.org compiled thousands of reviews to put together a list of the top-rated restaurant in every state this year.

"We poured through data on Yelp and found the top three restaurants (both by ratings and number of reviews) for each state’s most populous city. We then chose the highest-ranked restaurant of the three based on the reviews."

Here was the winner in Michigan:

Winner: Dime Store in Downtown Detroit, 4.5 stars, 1,270 reviews, Type of food: Breakfast/Brunch

Dime Store first opened in 2014 inside the Chrysler House on Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit. They specialize in brunch, with creative specials and classic cocktails.

"From our House Sausage Omelette and Smoked Salmon Benny, to our Duck Reuben Sandwich and Sweet Poached Pear Salad, our menu is a unique blend of scratch-made traditional favorites and creative combinations."

Long-time friends, Larry Kahn, Ann-Marie Murphy and Jeff Alexander, opened Dime Store in 2014 because they love food and saw an opportunity in their hometown of Detroit to offer something unique while playing a small role in the resurgence of a great American city.

