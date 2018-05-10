This is where to get the best burrito in Michigan, according to Food & Wine

If you're looking for the best burrito around, you may want to read this.

Food & Wine recently published a list of the "Best Burritos in the U.S," which lists 17 must-have burritos around the country.

One Michigan eatery made the list: Beltline Bar in Grand Rapids. Here's what they posted:

Michigan takes pride in its wet burritos, and the “world famous” variation at Beltline Bar in Grand Rapids is particularly noteworthy.

The gargantuan burrito—filled with a very American combination of seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce and tomato—is smothered with melted Colby cheese and red enchilada sauce.

Sure, it’s over-the-top, but it’s also divine.

Food & Wine recently named a Ferndale restaurant among their best new spots of the year.

