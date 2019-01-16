Travel Channel show to feature several Metro Detroit restaurants

Travel Channel is eating good in Metro Detroit.

The Travel Channel show "The Zimmern List" will feature several Metro Detroit restaurants in a new episode airing this weekend.

In the episode, Andrew Zimmern heads to the Motor City to grab a slice of Detroit-style pizza, line up for a Coney Island dog and chili fries, fill up on timeless Middle Eastern classics and dine at a Detroit institution in the making.

The episode airs Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.