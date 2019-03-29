Where to find the best coffee in Michigan, according to Food & Wine

Where should you go to find the best coffee in Michigan?

Food & Wine released their list of the best coffee in every state for 2019. For each state, writer David Landsel selected a winner and then "tasting notes," essentially noteworthy mentions.

Here's what Food & Wine picked for Michigan:

Musicians and high school pals Nick Pidek and Jon Moore could have contented themselves with just the one café, in their quiet hometown of Owasso, but that’s what makes them so much more than just another roasting outfit in a state that does some very fine things with coffee—starting the business on their credit cards because nobody would give them a loan, Pidek and Moore began selling on the farmers market circuit, which brought them enough success to land them that shop in Owasso, but they weren’t done yet, not by a long shot.

In 2017, they made the decision to open up shop in Flint, which—despite the endless barrage of bad news—has recently been making some considerable progress with its downtown. Foster’s presence here has certainly contributed to the growing sense of cautious optimism; Pidek and Moore and their generally terrific crew here have created an open and inclusive gathering place you can’t help but love.

A Saturday morning here, before or after a visit to Flint’s indoor market, located just around the corner, is an absolute pleasure. This year, look for Foster’s third shop, in East Lansing.

Madcap Coffee, Populace Coffee and Anthology Coffee were listed in tasting notes.

