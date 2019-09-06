Where to find the best grilled cheese in Michigan, according to Thrillist

Copyright 2019 CNN

Where can you find the best grilled cheese sandwich in Michigan?

Thrillist recently published their list of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in America -- and only one Michigan spot made the list.

Hopcat

If you couldn't tell from the name, HopCat is -- primarily -- a joint focused on sports and beer first, and everything else second. But considering they have 130 beers on tap (meaning, if you tried one per hour, you'd be there for five-and-a-half days), it only makes sense to supply thirsty patrons with something appetizing to line their stomachs -- and to make the latest Lions loss more bearable.

Their legendary Madtown grilled cheese combines smoked Gouda, Muenster, and dill havarti -- the greatest Michigan-based trifecta since Rip Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace, and Chauncey Billups -- with apple slices, honey, and garlic aioli, all between two thick-as-Barry-Sander's-thighs slices of sourdough bread.

HopCat, which now has 16 locations throughout Michigan and the Midwest, is consistently recognized nationally as one of the best craft beer bars in the States. It's about time its grilled cheese gets some recognition, too.

