BELLAIRE, Mich. - Another Michigan brewery is going beyond beer after a jump in hard seltzer popularity this summer.

Short's Brewing Co. released Tropical Seltzer, a hard seltzer water that includes mango, citrus and tropical fruit flavors.

The brewery said the seltzer will be available at limited locations in the state. Find Short's products here.

Another Michigan brewery, Detroit-based Atwater, recently debuted its own hard seltzer.

