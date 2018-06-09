Michigan Eats

World's first-ever Applebee's, IHOP combo restaurant opening soon in Downtown Detroit

IHOP portion of eatery opened May 29

By Amber Ainsworth

Detroit is home to the world's first Applebee's and IHOP combo restaurant.

DETROIT - Detroit's new Applebee's and IHOP combo restaurant is the first of its kind.

The IHOP portion of the co-branded eatery opened May 29 and the Applebee's will open June 26.

More Headlines

The restaurant will feature popular dishes from both establishments, as well as a coffee bar. It is located at the Millender Center across from the Renaissance Center.

The combo eatery is operated by Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, which opened Detroit's first Applebee's in 2015.

"By combining these two iconic and complementary brands, we have created a truly welcoming, family-friendly neighborhood restaurant that will further elevate the dining options within the city of Detroit," TSFR Executive Chairman Mark Schostak said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.