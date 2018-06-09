World's first-ever Applebee's, IHOP combo restaurant opening soon in Downtown Detroit

Detroit is home to the world's first Applebee's and IHOP combo restaurant.

DETROIT - Detroit's new Applebee's and IHOP combo restaurant is the first of its kind.

The IHOP portion of the co-branded eatery opened May 29 and the Applebee's will open June 26.

The restaurant will feature popular dishes from both establishments, as well as a coffee bar. It is located at the Millender Center across from the Renaissance Center.

The combo eatery is operated by Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, which opened Detroit's first Applebee's in 2015.

"By combining these two iconic and complementary brands, we have created a truly welcoming, family-friendly neighborhood restaurant that will further elevate the dining options within the city of Detroit," TSFR Executive Chairman Mark Schostak said.

