'World's Largest Food Truck Rally' visits Detroit again this weekend

The "World's Largest Food Truck Rally" is returning to Detroit in this weekend.
The food truck event was in Detroit last November for one day (nine hours) and had more than 70,000 visitors, according to organizers.
This year's event will be for three days, from June 21-23 at West Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The event is happening at Detroit River Days.
Here's the long list of participating food trucks:
AREA #2 FOOD TRUCKS:
- 3 Little Pigs BBQ
- 5-2-oh
- A Taste of Motown
- A Taste of Nawlins
- All City Dogs
- Bacon Me Krazy
- Baked Delicious
- Batter Up Waffle Co
- Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck
- BearClaw Coffee
- Beaver Trails Detroit
- Big Bos Grill
- Big Dipper Edible Cookie Dough Truck
- Build A Burger
- Camzies Pizza
- Charlies Jolly Cones
- Chazitos Latin Cuisine
- Cheese Cake Guy
- Chicken Coupe Chicken & Waffles
- Chicky Chicky Waffle Food Truck
- Clean Street Food/Fry 4 A Cure
- Conchy's Empanadas
- Cookie Dough Monsters
- Cookies & Cream
- Cosmic Burrito
- Fire & Rice
- Hog Wild
- Hogback BBQ Pit
- Humpty Dumplings
- Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars
- Island Noodles
- Kada's Kitchen
- Kona Ice of W. Bloomfield
- La Fork Poutines & Crepes
- Lazy Man BBQ
- Lucky Lunch
- Mr. Pit Master BBQ
- Ms. Dee Dee's
- Nagel's Foods
- Nene's Sweets
- New Orleans Cajun Cookin
- Shrimp Lips Seafood
- Steve's World of Food #2
- Steves World of Food #1
- The Lobster Food Truck
- The Nosh Pit
- The Turkey Grill
- The Twisted Mitten
- The Wicked Lobster Food Truck
- Time2Chill
- Toaster Truck
- Tots N Tots of Burgers
- Waffle Stix
- Wild Boar BBQ
- Wings and Things
- Ya Eat Yet
- YoMobile
- Yumii Kettle Corn Company
AREA #3 FOOD TRUCKS
- Chick A D
- Cool Jacks
- Cupzilla Korean BBQ
- Curbside Eatery
- D'Vine Cookies & Edible Cookie Dough
- Detroit Panzerotti
- Detroit Taco Factory
- Detroit's Original Seafood Truck
- Di Big Jerk
- Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles LLC
- Eats, Sweets & Treats LLC
- Empenadas and More
- Five Star On the Go!
- Fortune Cooking
- Fuego Grill
- Galindo's
- Good Eats Mobile Food Co
- Gorllia Gurt
- Great Lakes Food Truck
- Grillz on Wheelz
- Heaven on a Roll
- Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach
- Lil Bros Burgers
- Maui Mike's I
- Monkey Business
- Ms. Kay's Kitchen
- Niko's Gyros
- Nom Nom Ninja
- Nu Deli
- Peace Love & Tacos
- Philly T's Cheesesteak & Po' Boys Food Truck and Catering
- Pierogi Love Indy
- Pollo - A Gourmet Chicken Joint
- Primal Pizza
- Regina's Food Truck
- Renegade Burger Co.
- Rockstar Lobster
- Rollin in the Dough
- shredderz food truck
- Simply Divine Cupcakes
- Simply Spanish
- Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine
- Sweet Tooth Ice Cream
- The B. Hive Eatery
- The Chow Hut
- The Chunky Dunk
- The Cookout on Wheels
- The Drunken Rooster
- The Happy Patty
- The Little Donut Factory
- The Palate Pleaser
- The Smoke N Pig
- The Spot
- Tres Leches Tacos
- Truck Shucka
- Turkeys R Us
- Wahlburgers
- Wella's Kitchen
Check out the official Facebook event page for more info.
