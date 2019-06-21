'World's Largest Food Truck Rally' visits Detroit again this weekend

The "World's Largest Food Truck Rally" is returning to Detroit in this weekend.

The food truck event was in Detroit last November for one day (nine hours) and had more than 70,000 visitors, according to organizers.

This year's event will be for three days, from June 21-23 at West Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The event is happening at Detroit River Days.

Here's the long list of participating food trucks:

AREA #2 FOOD TRUCKS:

3 Little Pigs BBQ

5-2-oh

A Taste of Motown

A Taste of Nawlins

All City Dogs

Bacon Me Krazy

Baked Delicious

Batter Up Waffle Co

Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck

BearClaw Coffee

Beaver Trails Detroit

Big Bos Grill

Big Dipper Edible Cookie Dough Truck

Build A Burger

Camzies Pizza

Charlies Jolly Cones

Chazitos Latin Cuisine

Cheese Cake Guy

Chicken Coupe Chicken & Waffles

Chicky Chicky Waffle Food Truck

Clean Street Food/Fry 4 A Cure

Conchy's Empanadas

Cookie Dough Monsters

Cookies & Cream

Cosmic Burrito

Fire & Rice

Hog Wild

Hogback BBQ Pit

Humpty Dumplings

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

Island Noodles

Kada's Kitchen

Kona Ice of W. Bloomfield

La Fork Poutines & Crepes

Lazy Man BBQ

Lucky Lunch

Mr. Pit Master BBQ

Ms. Dee Dee's

Nagel's Foods

Nene's Sweets

New Orleans Cajun Cookin

Shrimp Lips Seafood

Steve's World of Food #2

Steves World of Food #1

The Lobster Food Truck

The Nosh Pit

The Turkey Grill

The Twisted Mitten

The Wicked Lobster Food Truck

Time2Chill

Toaster Truck

Tots N Tots of Burgers

Waffle Stix

Wild Boar BBQ

Wings and Things

Ya Eat Yet

YoMobile

Yumii Kettle Corn Company



AREA #3 FOOD TRUCKS

Chick A D

Cool Jacks

Cupzilla Korean BBQ

Curbside Eatery

D'Vine Cookies & Edible Cookie Dough

Detroit Panzerotti

Detroit Taco Factory

Detroit's Original Seafood Truck

Di Big Jerk

Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles LLC

Eats, Sweets & Treats LLC

Empenadas and More

Five Star On the Go!

Fortune Cooking

Fuego Grill

Galindo's

Good Eats Mobile Food Co

Gorllia Gurt

Great Lakes Food Truck

Grillz on Wheelz

Heaven on a Roll

Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach

Lil Bros Burgers

Maui Mike's I

Monkey Business

Ms. Kay's Kitchen

Niko's Gyros

Nom Nom Ninja

Nu Deli

Peace Love & Tacos

Philly T's Cheesesteak & Po' Boys Food Truck and Catering

Pierogi Love Indy

Pollo - A Gourmet Chicken Joint

Primal Pizza

Regina's Food Truck

Renegade Burger Co.

Rockstar Lobster

Rollin in the Dough

shredderz food truck

Simply Divine Cupcakes

Simply Spanish

Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine

Sweet Tooth Ice Cream

The B. Hive Eatery

The Chow Hut

The Chunky Dunk

The Cookout on Wheels

The Drunken Rooster

The Happy Patty

The Little Donut Factory

The Palate Pleaser

The Smoke N Pig

The Spot

Tres Leches Tacos

Truck Shucka

Turkeys R Us

Wahlburgers

Wella's Kitchen

Check out the official Facebook event page for more info.

