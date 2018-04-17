10 shows coming to Metro Detroit in May

ST PAUL, MN - MAY 11: Daryl Hall and John Oates of the band Hall and Oates perform at Xcel Energy Center on May 11, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

DETROIT - May is just around the corner, with hopefully some better weather and some even better entertainment!

Here are just some of the shows coming to Michigan in May 2018:

On Your Feet at the Fisher Theatre (May 1-13)

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything.

From international superstardom to life-threatening tragedy, ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.

More info and tickets here.

The King and I at the Fox Theatre (May 8-13)

Ambassador Theatre Group and NETworks Presentations LLC announce that the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I will perform at the Fox Theatre Tuesday, May 8 through Sunday, May 13 as part of the Fifth Third Bank Fox Theatre Series.

The King and I, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards® including Best Revival of a Musical. Hailed as “first-rate, sumptuous” (The New York Times) and "too beautiful to miss" (New York Magazine), the production played 538 performances on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

More info and tickets here.

Festival of Laughs at the Fox Theatre (May 5)

Festival of Laughs featuring comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and George Wallace will appear at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

More info and tickets here.

Modest Mouse at The Fillmore (May 2 and May 3)

The band will float into Detroit for back-to-back shows at the Fillmore on Woodward Avenue. This is an all ages event.

More info and tickets here.

Anthony Hamilton at Motor City Sound Board (May 6)

Sound Board welcomes Anthony Hamilton on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The venue features four bars and several private suites that are available to create an unforgettable live entertainment event. Free and convenient valet and self-parking are available.

More info and tickets here.

Comedian Adam Carolla at Royal Oak Music Theatre (May 18)

Funnyman Adam Carolla is known for two things: hilarious rants about things that drive him crazy and personal stories of his hardscrabble childhood, slacker friends and the hypocrisy of Hollywood.

More info and tickets here.

Slayer at Freedom Hill (May 27)

Slayer announced that it will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and will then move on. The band will perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill as part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series on Sunday, May 27 at 5 p.m. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament will support Slayer on the first leg, North America, of its final world tour.

More info and tickets here.

Hall and Oates with Train at Little Caesars Arena (May 20)

Multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train today announced their momentous co-headline North American summer tour, kicking off May 1 in Sacramento, CA and wrapping August 11 in Seattle, WA. Produced by Live Nation, the extensive trek will make over 35 stops across the U.S. and Canada including a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, May 20 at 7 p.m. This marks the first time legendary duo Daryl Hall & John Oates will tour together with fellow award winning hitmakers, Train. Fans can expect full sets from both Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train, followed by a showstopping joint set.

More info and tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet at the Fillmore (May 22, 23, 25)

The Michigan band will play three shows in Downtown Detroit in May. The band released two albums in 2017, with "From the Fires" peaking at No. 1 on the U.S. Hard Rock charts.

More info and tickets here.

Eddie Money at DTE Energy Music Theatre (May 25)

Classic rocker Eddie Money makes his annual start-of-the-season appearance to help kick off DTE Energy Music Theatre’s 2018 summer concert season on Friday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

More info and tickets here.

