10 summer festivals happening in Michigan this summer

Summer is almost here, that means it's festival season in Michigan!

Here's are some of the upcoming summer festivals in Michigan this year.

St. Stephen 70th Annual Polish Festival (May 18-20)

Held in New Boston, join parishioners as they celebrate their Polish heritage! The following bands will play all weekend long! Friday: Common Ground and Phoenix Theory; Saturday: The Highballs and Wingman; Sunday: The New Generation and Phoenix Theory. Dancing, dinners, bingo, a craft show, carnival rides, a kid’s game tent, a white elephant tent, a men’s softball tournament, 50/50 and basket raffles will take place all weekend long! A Polish Mass will be held Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Mike Carey.

Michigan Wine and Cider Festival (May 24)

Held at the Detroit Eastern Market -- Detroit-based food trucks, including Bigalora and Hero Or Villain, will be on hand with a selection of appetizing fare for this event.

Tickets are $35 in advance. Entrance includes 15 sampling tickets and a souvenir tasting glass. Those attending must be 21 to enter with a valid ID. Be prepared - everyone will be required to show their ID at the gate.

Harbor Beach Memorial Day Parade (May 28)

The Harbor Beach Memorial Day Parade will honor those serving our country, past and present. Pre-parade gathering begins at Rock Falls Cemetery at 9 a.m. for military honors, and then parade lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall on Trescott Street. The parade route goes north on Huron Avenue (M-25) through downtown Harbor Beach and ends at Veteran’s Park on the north side of the Harbor Beach Community House. Music, taps and a short program will celebrate our country’s military and salute them for protecting the freedom we enjoy every day.

Charlevoix Craft Beer Festival (June 2)

The Charlevoix Craft Beer Festival is a celebration of Michigan craft beer, local food, and entertainment. It is held annually in beautiful downtown Charlevoix on the first Saturday in June. The aim of the festival is to provide patrons the opportunity to enjoy a varied selection of high-quality Michigan craft beers while mingling with friends at a beautiful waterside venue. Attendees are encouraged to venture out and explore downtown Charlevoix’s culinary and retail offerings prior to and after the event.

Be a Tourist in your own Town (June 2)

In Port Huron, Be a Tourist in Your Own Town is a chance for visitors and area residents to discover and rediscover the attractions and history that brands Port Huron the Maritime Capital of the Great Lakes. The event provides a family day filled with fun and lots to do and see. Blue Water Area residents are encouraged to “Bring a Tourist” so they can learn about the area’s offerings and come back with their friends and family.

Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival (June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13)

It’s time for the Funtown Chowdown, Frankenmuth’s second annual food truck festival at Frankenmuth River Place Shops! The fun begins in May and will take place on the second Thursday of each month (May 10, June 14, July 12, August 9, and September 13). That’s five chances to treat yourself and your family to excellent food, beer, and family fun. This year, the festival will feature 20 trucks, a large tent with seating for over 500, the ever popular children’s play village and additional activities for families. Along with mouthwatering food options and fun family activities, the festival will also feature an exciting new event within the Food Truck Festival called Battle of the Breweries. This event will feature Tap Takeovers with two different craft breweries battling it out to be voted best craft brewery! The winner will be invited back to the following festival to defend its title as victor. Don’t miss out on Funtown Chowdown 2018 with double the trucks, double the seating and double the fun!

Bay Harbor Vintage Car and Boat Festival (June 23)

The Bay Harbor Vintage Car and Boat Festival kicks off the summer in Bay Harbor with a fantastic collection of classic cars and wooden boats. The highlight of Vintage Weekend is the Parade of Vintage Cars and Display of Vintage Boats, held Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. and followed by the awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m. The parade is free to the public, and every year, thousands of people, both locals and visitors from across the Midwest,bring their families to this elegant gathering of vintage cars and motor boats. It will be an exciting opportunity for spectators to see one-of-a-kind cars, and exhibitors will enjoy the chance to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while enjoying fantastic social events.

Fenton ArtWalk 2018 (July 14)

The Fenton ArtWalk is a community event celebrating the arts and showcasing local and regional talent with the art, music, entertainment and children’s activities. Southern Lakes Parks and Recreation will hold the Annual Fenton ArtWalk on Saturday, July 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fenton Artwalk is a fun, family friendly, community event celebrating the arts and showcasing local and regional artists. Artists will display their work along the streets of Downtown Fenton or inside participating businesses and at local organizations. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful downtown, excellent restaurants and purchase amazing pieces of art.

Interested in being a featured artist at the event? Applications are currently being accepted for artists at the 2018 Fenton ArtWalk. SLPR would like to invite artists to join them for this wonderful community event. To apply to the art festival, please fill out the ArtWalk2018 Application (found on its website) and send it to: Southern Lakes Parks & Recreation 150 S. Leroy St. Fenton, MI 48430 or register online (once redirected to register, you will find ArtWalk under the Special Events tab). Please call the office 810-714-2011 if you have any questions. The Fenton ArtWalk is sponsored by the City of Fenton DDA, Southern Lakes Parks and Recreation, and the Fenton Community and Cultural Center.

3rd Annual RE/MAX EDGE Glow Event July 28 Davidson

Join us for the 3rd Annual RE/MAX EDGE Glow Event! This year's glow event will be bigger and better than ever, with a splash pad, dunk tank, bounce house, coloring contest, balloons, face-painting with Sparkles the Clown, volleyball tournament, laser tag and, of course, the RE/MAX hot air balloon featuring tethered balloon rides. Enjoy all of these fun-filled activities, and then try the delicious food from one of the on-site food trucks. Join the fun at the beautiful Lake Callis Recreation Area on July 28 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Look the event up on Facebook using the keywords "RE/MAX EDGE Family Glow Event."

Woodward Dream Cruise (August 18)

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event, drawing 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars each year from around the globe, from as far away as New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the former Soviet Union. North American cruisers from California, Georgia, Canada and all points in between caravan to metro Detroit to participate in what has become, for many, an annual rite of summer. It’s only right the Dream Cruise takes place in the Motor City. Thousands line America’s first highway for a front-row view as classic cruisers and hot rods roll up and down Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac. Attendees talk shop with fellow enthusiasts, hang out tailgate-style and enjoy promotional experiences and activities from sponsors along the route. Bars and restaurants will be stuffed to the gills, too. It’s typically a scorcher, so stay hydrated and lathered in sunscreen to enjoy Detroit’s most anticipated auto event to the fullest.

