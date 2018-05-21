10 things to do in Michigan on Memorial Day Weekend 2018

Here's a list of 10 events you can do this Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day Parade, St. Joseph

Friday

More Headlines

A parade to honor those veterans who have served this great country of ours and sacrificed their lives to keep us free. Parade starts at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Park Street, and travels down Lake Boulevard to the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. A short program at the bandshell will be held after the parade. Veterans wishing to walk or ride in the parade are asked to call the St. Joseph Today office at 269-985-1111. St. Joseph Today is asking all veterans and any active duty military to consider joining the parade. Any American Legion Post or VFW Hall that would like to participate is more than welcome. Anyone wanting to show off a convertible, we have your ticket! If you have questions, you can call the Welcome Center at 269-985-1111 or stop in at 301 State St., St. Joseph.

More information here.

Memorial Day Weekend Rib Fest, Grand Haven

Friday-Saturday

Two days of mouth-watering ribs, live entertainment and a great selection of specialty craft beers, domestics and spirits! Open to the public! Admission is free! Sample some of the best ribs in the Midwest at the annual Grand Haven Rib Fest! Judging of ribs and sides begins at 3 p.m. inside the VFW. All ribs, food and drinks available for purchase.

More information here.

Balloons over Bavarian Inn, Frankenmuth

Friday-Monday

Morning and evening flights offer many viewing experiences for the public along with other activities like balloon education booths, vendors and hot air balloon glows in the evenings. A must-see event in Frankenmuth, over Memorial Day weekend!

Note: Flights are weather dependent.

More information here.

Memorial Day package, Mackinac Island

Arrive: Friday

Depart: Monday

Escape to Mackinac Island for an all-American getaway. Watch the world float, bike and buggy by from our veranda.

Accommodations: half-pound of Ryba’s famous Mackinac Island fudge, round-trip Mackinac Island ferry tickets, luggage transfer and baggage handling and earn 906 Club Rewards for dining and lodging credit.

More information here.

Memorial Day brunch, Ferndale

Saturday

Join The Exchange for a fun brunch experience. Come dressed to impress and enjoy an a la carte brunch menu prepared by chef Davante Burnley and cocktails by Justice Akuezue. Enjoy the food, drinks and each other as we provide our very first brunch experience that's sure to be an incredible time as we kick off Memorial Day weekend.

More information here.

Michigan Beer and Brat Festival at Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville

Saturday

Kick off summer at Crystal Mountain’s Memorial Day weekend tradition. Enjoy live entertainment while sampling an enormous selection of Michigan’s finest microbrews, local hard cider, mead, wine and gourmet brats from Northwest Michigan markets. The festival runs from 4–8 p.m. General admission costs $30 and VIP is $60.

More information here.

Civil War remembrance at Greenfield Village, Dearborn

Saturday-Monday

Hundreds of Union and Confederate re-enactors, artillery demonstrations, historian talks, live music, hands-on activities and much more all in celebration of Memorial Day.

More information here.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade

Sunday

Preceded by a 5K walk/run, the parade celebrates 66 years of honoring those who have died while serving our country. It’s one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the country with nearly 80,000 spectators and over 110 entries of military groups, marching bands, celebrities, classic cars, beauty queens and local officials. It all begins with an exhilarating jet flyover from Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

More information here.

Memorial Day Run, Novi

Monday

Choose from a 10K run, a 5K walk or run and a 1-mile family run to support local charities.

More information here.

Memorial Day Parade, Holland

Monday

You are invited to remember with us those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country at the annual Memorial Day Parade. The parade begins in downtown Holland at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The parade is organized by a committee whose goal is to honor living veterans and to remember those who have died in service to our country. The committee organizes, manages and maintains the parade, and works to educate the community on issues of patriotism, service history and the pivotal role played by our service men and women in maintaining our nation’s freedom.

More information here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.