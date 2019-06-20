10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Need a pick me up after the long work week? Here are 10 suggestions of events you can attend all around Metro Detroit this weekend.

Friday, June 20

Detroit Riverdays (June 21-23): Riverdays is back this summer but it will be located on the west Riverfront. River days is a festival open to all ages that features games, food and fun.

Northville Arts and Acts Festival: The Northville Arts and Acts Festival will have over 130 local and national artists will showcase their creative works ranging from theater to literature. There will also be food as well. The festival path is located perfectly for you to find little shops and restaurants.

Live Blues at Beale Street Smokehouse and Barbecue:If you enjoy the Blues the head on down to Beale Street smokehouse and barbecue to listen to live blues from various artist in Detroit.

Saturday, June 21

Anastasia: If you love Broadway, then "Anastasia" is for you. Based on the films you've seen, the musical takes you on a journey back through the time of Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920's. Anastasia can be seen at the Fisher Theater.

Motor City Wine Tasting: Wine connoisseurs unite. Motor City Wine is hosting a wine tasting event for those of age of course. You can taste up to 15 wines at your own pace with cheese and antipasto. All the wines you taste will be for sale as well. Tickets cost $25.

4th Annual Michigan Pez Convention: The 4th Annual Michigan Pez Convention will be in Ann Arbor. The event is to bring together fans of the candy and the spring dispensers. There will be more than 30 vendors displaying, selling and trading their Pez goods.

Sunday, June 22

Detroit Riverfront Walking Tour: Enjoy the history of the River walk on the Riverfront Walking tour which is hosted by the Detroit Experience Factory. Highlights will include, Cullen Park, Milliken State Park, Outdoor Adventure Center, Dequindre Cut and Atwater Beach Development.

Burger Battle Detroit: It is the biggest burger battle in the Midwest, and it will offer unlimited samples of burgers from 15 Metro Detroit restaurants, if you buy a ticket. If you are a ticket holder you get a single voting card to name your top three burgers. There will be a beverages, live entertainment and local vendors.

Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival: The Great Lakes Chamber Festival is hosting the Grammy Award-winning Emerson String Quartet to preform pieces from the Beethoven Cycle. Tickets are available.

Chef Clash at the Birmingham Farmers Market: The top chefs in Birmingham are going head to head in a "Chopped style" challenge. They must cook a mystery ingredient and involve it in their dish. Admission is free.

