14 big concerts coming to Metro Detroit in 2019

If you're looking for a great gift, maybe give the gift of concert tickets.

There's a slew of big concerts already lined up for Metro Detroit in 2019. Here are some of the big names dropping by:

Eric Church - Feb. 15-16 - Little Caesars Arena

This month’s American Songwriter cover artist visit 19 cities to perform six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music as well as a stadium-sized tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kelly Clarkson - Feb. 21 - Little Caesars Arena

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has announced her highly anticipated “Meaning Of Life Tour.” Kicking off January 24 in Oakland, CA, the 28-show trek will see Clarkson playing arenas across the United States on her first headline run in three years.

Michael Buble - March 1 - Little Caesars Arena

Every full priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard CD or digital copy of Michael’s highly anticipated new album love. love is Michael’s eighth major studio album for Reprise Records and will be available November 16th.

Mariah Carey - March 8 - Fox Theatre

International singing and songwriting icon Mariah Carey has announced her upcoming “Caution World Tour” set to kick off in February 2019.

KISS - March 13 - Little Caesars Arena

After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named “End of the Road.”

Mumford & Sons - March 27 - Little Caesars Arena

Mumford & Sons will embark on an extensive 60-date worldwide arena tour this fall featuring a groundbreaking new in-the-round stage design.

Ariana Grande - April 5 - Little Caesars Arena

With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in pop music today.

P!NK - April 26-27 - Little Caesars Arena

Grammy Award-winning international pop icon P!NK brings her Beautiful Trauma World Tour with special guest Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels to Little Caesars Arena for two dates.

Weird Al Yankovic - July 5 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

“Weird Al” Yankovic has just announced the dates for his 2019 “Strings Attached Tour” - a high-energy, rock and comedy show featuring costumes, props, a video wall, and - for the first time - a full orchestra.

Train, Goo Goo Dolls - July 23 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

After an iconic 20+ years of music, Columbia Records Grammy-winning multi-platinum selling band Train officially releases their highly anticipated Greatest Hits album and simultaneously announces a legendary summer tour with co-headliners and Grammy-nominated rockers, the Goo Goo Dolls.

Queen + Adam Lambert - July 27 - Little Caesars Arena

Longtime fans and recent converts will be thrilled to discover then, that Queen – original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, teaming up once more with longtime front man Adam Lambert on lead vocals – will return to North America next year.

Backstreet Boys - Aug. 12 - Little Caesars Arena

The Backstreet Boys are thrilled to announce their biggest arena tour in 18 years along with the release of their new album DNA, coming out January 25 on RCA Records.

Hootie & The Blowfish - Aug. 16 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish appeared on NBC’s TODAY this morning to announce a highly anticipated return to full-time touring in 2019, as the foursome sets out on the “2019 Group Therapy Tour” including a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Carrie Underwood - Oct. 31 - Little Caesars Arena

Seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist, Carrie Underwood, will launch a new arena tour, “The Cry Pretty Tour 360”, in Spring 2019.

