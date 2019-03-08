11 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, March 8:

Hamtramck Music Fest: The largest local music festival of its kind returns to the metropolitan Detroit area as the city of Hamtramck will be buzzing with music and entertainment the entire weekend long.

Empty Bowls Detroit Eastern Market 2019: Shed 5 at Detroit’s historic Eastern Market Corporation will be filled (over 1,00 in 2018) with fun-seekers for Empty Bowls Detroit!

Detroit City FC Tryouts: Open tryouts for Detroit City FC's 2019 season will be held Friday, March 8 from 7-11 PM at Detroit City Fieldhouse.

47SOUL wsg Tammy Lakkis at Arab American National Museum: On its first North American tour, this Palestinian quartet celebrates its new release – Balfron Promise – with a dance party in The Annex @ AANM. 47SOUL have become renowned for inventing their own genre, Shamstep (also the name of their debut EP), which fuses dubby synthie sounds with rock elements, hip-hop and pop lyrics in English and Arabic.

Flogging Molly at Fillmore Detroit: This is an all ages event. Doors open to the public at 7:00pm. There is an over all 8 ticket limit for this event.

Saturday, March 9:

Detroit Public Library: Architectural Styles and the Forces that Shaped Them: Daniel E. Bollman of the American Institute of Architects will introduce the audience to the architectural styles of three different eras between 1830 and 1930 will explain influence of the factors that shaped the styles.

Monster Jam at Ford Field: Monster Jam is adrenaline-charged family entertainment providing jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that promises to always leave fans entertained.

Witches Night Bazaar: Rite of Spring at Tangent Gallery: Commune with your coven at the Witches Night Bazaar! Hedgewitch Holistics and The Pentacle Path are teaming up to bring you another mystical evening of art, music, and magic on March 9th at Tangent Gallery / Hastings Street Ballroom!

WWE Live Road to WrestleMania at LCA: See your favorite superstars in action at Little Caesars Arena for WWE Live Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Fly Fishing Expo 2019 in Warren: Two great days packed full of all the best in the midwest from vendors and fly shops in the Great Lakes Region.

Sunday, March 10:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2019 in Corktown: The 2019 – 61st Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade is Sunday, March 10, 2019, starting at 1:00 pm. Be sure to mark your calendars! Remember, Daylight Savings Time starts on Sunday, March 10th, so make sure you turn your clocks forward.

