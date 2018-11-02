12 things to do this weekend in Detroit

Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, Nov. 2:

Youmacon 2018: Youmacon brings a unique all-ages mix of interactive events, celebrity guest panels, and live musical performances to Downtown Detroit. Youmacon is a popular culture event similar to most “Comic Cons”, however instead of focusing on comic books, Youmacon is a celebration of Japanese popular culture and its influence on our own culture over the past few decades. (Nov. 1 - Nov. 4)

Saturday, Nov. 3:

Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers at LCA: Mobile and Box Office Will Call are the only valid delivery methods for this event. Print at home functionality is not available.

A Tribute to Bill Kennedy at the Movies at The Redford Theatre: From 1956 to 1983, Bill Kennedy introduced Detroiters to classic films on his long-running TV show.

Detroit’s Fourth Annual Circus of Whiskers: This will be our fourth installment of the Circus of Whiskers facial hair competition. More details to come in the following months. One thing we can promise, its gonna get weird. $20 donation to get in the building. 21+

Dia de Los Muertos Concert: Our Dia de Los Muertos Concert is a celebration and tribute to the Mexican culture, as well as our beautiful hometown of Southwest Detroit. Join us in a night of cultural art, food, and of course, beautiful mariachi music.

Khana Pakistani Food Pop-Up 3.0 at Detroit City Distillery: Khana is back for round 3 of serving up fiery Pakistani cuisine with an experimental twist.

A Hard Day's Night 1964 at Senate Theater: The Beatles in their feature film debut, one of the greatest rock-and-roll comedy adventures ever.

National Bison Day at Detroit Zoo: Join us for zookeeper talks and discover fascinating information about this species – including that they can run at speeds up to 35 miles per hour!

Sunday, Nov. 4:

Puppy Yoga at Eastern Market Brewing: Help support Paws and Think Detroit by participating in puppy yoga! There will be puppies wandering throughout this all-levels yoga class. This allows the adoptable puppies to socialize and play with potential adopters while bringing joy into your yoga practice.

The World's Largest Food Truck Rally - Belle Isle: The Largest gathering of Gourmet Food Trucks on Earth is in town for one day only. More amazing gourmet food , and Food Trucks, than you have ever seen in one place, at one time, gather on Belle Isle.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Fox Theatre: Show starts at 7 p.m.

Edmund Fitzgerald look closer at Detroit DNR: This fascinating program will explore a brief history of shipping on the Great Lakes that lead up to the impressive Edmund Fitzgerald. She had an exciting life during the 18 years that she sailed, often carrying record-breaking loads. Her loss on November 10, 1975 still puzzles many to this day. We will explore several of the prevailing theories on her loss.

