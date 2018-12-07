12 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, Dec. 7:

1001 Laughs Dearborn Comedy Festival (Dearborn): The sixth annual 1001 Laughs Dearborn Comedy Festival is returning again! Four shows! Twelve comedians! (7pm show is only one not sold out)

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village: Mingle with merrymakers amid the smells of roasting chestnuts and warm bonfires during Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village.

Saturday, Dec. 8:

3rd Annual Corktown Aglow: Join us for our 3rd Annual Corktown Aglow - a Corktown Business Association event Presented By Ford Motor Company and powered by countless Corktown small businesses.

2018 Ponyride Holiday Makers Market: Come eat, drink, and be merry with us at the Ponyride Holiday Makers Market! Shop from over 50 Detroit maker-preneurs while you tour our 30,000 sq. ft. space. The Holiday Makers Market is a multi-floor, all indoor holiday shopping experience where you’ll be sure to find amazing, local, handmade gifts for those on your list.

Founders Detroit Taproom 1st Anniversary Party: The Founders Taproom - Detroit has been part of the Detroit community for a year now...can you believe it?! Join us as we celebrate our past year and look forward to many more years to come in Cass Corridor.

Whiskey N' Wine Fest 2018 - Royal Oak: Whiskey and Wine are two alcoholic beverages that are aged, appreciated and often paired with particular foods to enhance their flavors and enjoyment. Similar in many ways, yet different in their complexities, both have extremely loyal followings and fans the world over. Join us in celebration of each – whether you like one, the other, or both! WhiskeyNWineFest.com

Motor City Soul Club: December Soul Stomp: Join your friendly neighborhood soul-slingers Brad Hales, Erica Aytes and Dan Austin for some of the greatest music you've likely never heard.

Old Firehouse Para-Con 2018 (Ypsilanti): Michigan Firehouse Museum’s inaugural Old Firehouse Para-Con.

GRiZMAS Day 5: Muzzy's Charity Arcade Bar: Join Muzzy Bearr for a night of charity arcade bar fun at Detroit’s Ready Play One arcade where you can play some of your all-time favorite arcade games from Ninja Turtles and The Simpsons to Mario and Pinball while having proceeds from the money you spend on games, drinks and food going right to our charity.

Sunday, Dec. 9:

DTE Energy Foundation Free Second Sundays: Bring your family and friends to experience the wonder of The Wright Museum with free admission every second Sunday of the month courtesy of the DTE Energy Foundation! Enjoy the many exhibitions on display as well as engaging programming for the entire family.

Golden Jigger Awards at Willis Show Bar: The 2018 Golden Jigger Awards are presented by Nick Drinks and Copper & Kings American Brandy Company.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: The Detroit Zoo will light up the night again this holiday season with Wild Lights, a spectacular light display.

