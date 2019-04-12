12 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, April 12:

An Evening With The Clintons at the Fox: The event, produced by Live Nation, is titled “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton” and will feature joint on stage conversations with the two leaders sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future.

Motown Mic: The Spoken Word 2019 Grand Finale: The Spoken Word 2019 are now over, and 10 talented finalists have been selected to compete in our Grand Finale for the chance to win $1,500 cash, publication on a literary broadside, a feature on our website and the title of 'Motown Mic: Spoken Word Artist of the Year'!

Saturday, April 13:

Motor City Soul Club: 5-Year Soul Stomp Spectacular: The Motor City Soul Club turns 5 years old next month, and we hope you’ll join us for our big birthday bash at Marble Bar on April 13. Come out for Detroit's biggest and best free soul dance party!

Greenfield Village Opening Day 2019: Join us on Saturday, April 13 for Opening Day at Greenfield Village. Experience Firestone Farm, Menlo Park, Main Street and everything else the village has to offer.

Record Store Day 2019 at Melodies & Memories: Celebrating J Dilla from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Dilla Delights pop up and special guests.

The Sound of Music at the Fox: The new production of The Sound Of Music, produced by NETworks Presentations, will make a return appearance to the Fox Theatre for three performances on Saturday, April 13 through Sunday, April 14.

Indoor Flea Market in Melvindale: Giant Indoor Flea Market at Kessey Fieldhouse! Clean out those closets and basements and sell your stuff here! Antiques, collectibles, shabby chic, furniture, stock pile, clothes, toys and whatever else you got! $20 for a 10x10 area.

April Showers Fleamarket At St John's Lutheran: Come out and support this local flea market! Easy to get to in Taylor Michigan! Come shop small businesses, support the little guy! Easy to get to, and handicap accessible. Located at Northline Road and Telegraph Road! Come Shop til You Drop, and bring a friend or two.

Spring into Action: Community Clean Up: Calling all who care deeply about our parks and valuable green spaces for urban wildlife! Join us along with Detroit RiverFront Conservancy as we spring into action, hiking down the Dequindre Cut Greenway and through Milliken State Park to collect any garbage and restore the beauty of the park. Participants will earn a commemorative 2019 OAC service patch.

Bird Walk at Ford House: Join expert bird walk leaders and spotters, including Rosann Kolvacik, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, and Bill Rapai of Grosse Pointe Audubon, as they explore the grounds. We generally see dozens of species on our walks, and every walk is different!

Sunday, April 14:

2019 Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade: We invite you to join us as at the 18th Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in historic Greektown, Detroit, on Sunday, April 14.

Say Cheese Fest Detroit: Say Cheese Fest is a social event that celebrates CHEESE! Say Cheese while eating cheese samples from the area's cheesiest bites for our inaugural Say Cheese Fest in Detroit. Enjoy foods like mac & cheese, cheese pizza, grilled cheese, hard/soft cheeses and more!

