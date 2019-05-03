13 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, May 3:

Detroit Vineyards Grand Opening: Detroit Vineyards to open first winery in old Stroh's Ice Cream facility on Friday. Detroit Vineyards renovated the over 12,000 sq ft historic Stroh's ice cream factory at 1000 Gratiot Avenue, with a grand opening planned for May 3.

DMX at Detroit's St. Andrews Hall: Doors open to the public at 9:30pm. Event is for ages 18+ with valid ID present.

Saturday, May 4:

Star Wars Night at Comerica Park: May the force be with you, and the fourth be here at Comerica Park. Date: May 4, 2019 vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:10 p.m.

Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour at the Fillmore Detroit: Doors open to the public at 6:00pm. Show begins at 7pm.

A Tribute to Women of Funk & Soul Featuring Willa Rae at Willis Show Bar in Detroit: Celebrate Willis Show Bar's 1-year anniversary. Shows at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta & Parade: This year we are excited to present a 2 day Art, Music & Food Festival along with the annual Cinco de Mayo Parade!

Koi Festival at Belle Isle Aquarium: Join us at the Belle Isle Aquarium to celebrate the Japanese heritage of our beloved Koi fish with an homage to Japanese culture. The day will include elements of Japan's Children's Day (celebrated on May 5th) with a selection of traditional Japanese games, music, martial arts and more!

Welcome Back Birds at Ford House: Fly back to the estate to celebrate spring and the return of our feathered friends as we Welcome Back Birds at Ford House. Bring the whole flock!

2019 Clara Ford Tea: The Spirit of Nursing: The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, in partnership with our friends at the Henry Ford Heritage Association, has planned an afternoon tea and presentation in honor of Mrs. Clara Ford.

2019 Greater Detroit AsiaFest: For the fourth year in metro Detroit, restaurants and caterers representing many Asian nationalities will gather together in one amazing location to present a one evening food festival unlike any other.

Free Comic Book Day - Detroit: Free comic books starting at 10 a.m. at Vault of Midnight Detroit

Sunday, May 5:

Aretha's Jazz Café Jam Session: Courtesy of Music Hall and the Metro-Detroit Jazz Workshop, join Jeff Pedraz, Dave Zwolinski and Scott Gwinnell for a weekly Sunday jam session! It's free, and there is no opening set. Bring yourself, your voice/instrument and join us!

Pack Walk with Canine to Five: Join us every Sunday for our weekly Pack Walk! Guided by a Canine to Five Pack Leader, we stroll along the beautiful Detroit Riverfront (60 MIN) or down the Dequindre Cut (90 MIN). Each route includes a 10 minute break at the halfway point. Remember to bring your dog's leash, fresh water, and poop bags. Parking is free at Rivard Plaza where we will meet at 10:30AM.

