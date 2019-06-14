13 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, June 14:

Salt City--A Techno Choreopoem (June 13-16): Jessica Care Moore in conjunction with the Charles H. Wright Museum present the Detroit debut of the new choreopoem, Salt City. Inspired and featuring the sound of techno music, which was born in Detroit. Featuring music by some of the genre's most influential artists.

Flags at the Fisher: In honor of Flag Day on Friday, the Fisher Building will be unveiling a collection of 60 flags that date to when the National Historic Landmark opened in 1928.

Friday Night Motown Review at The Whitney: On Friday, June 14th, Detroit native and international recording artist Apropos will take the Veuve Clicquot Stage in the iconic gardens of The Whitney from 7:00pm-9:00pm for the first of five performances at the new weekly Friday Night Motown Review.

Jazz at DTE’s Beacon Park: Alvin Waddles: A summertime jazz concert series is headed to Detroit’s

Beacon Park! Jazz at DTE's Beacon Park is curated by the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and produced by the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The Alvin Waddles concert will be a tribute to Leonard Bernstein. Waddles takes you on a jazzy journey through this American-born, but citizen of the world's works.

Belleville National Strawberry Festival (June 14-16): Bbq, crafts and more..... Come see us at the National Strawberry Festival and enjoy some mouth watering bbq.

Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night, with games on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, June 15:

National Arab American Service Day: Join us on Saturday June 15th, 2019 for a day of community service! This year, our service day project is in partnership with an amazing organization called DREAM of Detroit - DreamofDetroit.org. DREAM of Detroit is a local non-profit that combines community organizing with housing and land development to build a healthy community and empower a marginalized neighborhood on the West side of Detroit.

Juneteenth Jubilee Day Event at Charles H. Wright: The Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party is an inclusive, annual, tradition to commemorate Juneteenth and freedom for ALL people.

Albanian Festival 2019 at Hart Plaza: The purpose of this Albanian Festival is to promote and further the interests of all persons who support the Albanian culture in America. Each year we bring a select group of Albanian singers and entertainers from abroad as well as our community in Michigan and other states.

Haute to Death at Marble Bar: Celebrate the Solstice with H2D! Summer is LIVE in Detroit and we're bringing the sun with special guest Manuel Gonzales aka MGUN! As always, dress to inspire *and* perspire- it's gonna be a haute one.

Charlie Wilson and The Whispers at Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

Sunday, June 16:

Sunday Markets at Eastern Market: Sunday Markets are back in June! This street market seeks to showcase the work of local artists, cooks, jewelers, musicians, & more. It's the perfect chance to discover uniquely Detroit & Michigan made items.

EyesOn Design Car Show at Ford House: Hundreds of classic and rare automobiles are showcased at the annual Father’s Day car show. The vehicles are chosen for their design, and the international exhibition celebrates automotive design excellence of the past, present and future.

