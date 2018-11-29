15 December events to check out in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - December is almost upon us, which means a whole bunch of fun events are on the horizon.

From holiday celebrations to concerts and stage shows -- December in Metro Detroit is loaded with events for all ages.

Here are some of the best events we could find:

Detroit events:

Noel Night - Detroit - Dec. 1

The 46th annual Noel Night is scheduled for Saturday, December 1, 2018, with over 120 participating venues, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Michigan Science Center, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Detroit Historical Museum, Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies, along with the area's historic churches, galleries, unique shops, nonprofit organizations, other arts, cultural and educational institutions, restaurants, bars and breweries, to name just a few.

8th Annual Menorah in the D - Detroit - Dec. 2

Presented by The Shul MI in partnership with Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit and The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit at Campus Martius Park.

The Book of Mormon - Detroit - Dec. 4-9

This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Playing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.

Disney's Aladdin - Detroit - Dec. 12 - Jan. 13

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Playing at Detroit Opera House.

John Legend: A Legendary Christmas at Fox Theatre - Detroit - Dec. 6

Newly anointed EGOT winner and critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer songwriter John Legend has announced his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

3rd Annual Corktown Aglow - Detroit - Dec. 8

Stop by Corktown on Saturday, December 8th for heaps of holiday fun and family friendly festivities throughout the neighborhood including time with Santa and a tree lighting ceremony.

Holiday Makers Market at Ponyride - Detroit - Dec. 8

Come eat, drink, and be merry with us at the Ponyride Holiday Makers Market! Shop from over 50 Detroit maker-preneurs while you tour our 30,000 sq. ft. space. The Holiday Makers Market is a multi-floor, all indoor holiday shopping experience where you’ll be sure to find amazing, local, handmade gifts for those on your list.

A Charlie Brown Christmas at Fox Theatre - Detroit - Dec. 15

This touring production of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage by Charles M. Schulz features everyone’s favorite Peanuts gang – Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, Sally and more, all led by the lovable Charlie Brown – as they discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Home Alone with the DSO - Detroit - Dec. 19

Enjoy one of the most beloved holiday films of all time projected on a giant screen in stunning High Definition accompanied by the Detroit Symphony live in the splendor of Orchestra Hall.

Greta Van Fleet at Fox Theatre - Detroit - Dec. 27

Michigan's own Greta Van Fleet announces a very special holiday show set for Thursday, December 27 at 8 p.m. at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena - Dec. 29

The band gained in popularity when they began touring in 1999 after completing their second album, The Christmas Attic, the year previous. In 2007, the Washington Post referred to them as "an arena-rock juggernaut" and described their music as "Pink Floyd meets Yes and The Who at Radio City Music Hall." TSO has sold more than 10 million concert tickets and over 10 million albums.

Around Metro Detroit:

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village - Dearborn - Thru Dec. 27

Mingle with merrymakers amid the smells of roasting chestnuts and warm bonfires during Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village. Enjoy an evening of caroling, ice-skating and bustling streets as yuletide goods culminate in a fireworks-filled sky, enchanting you with the warmth of the holidays in one of the nation’s most beloved annual traditions.

Whiskey N' Wine Fest 2018 - Royal Oak - Dec. 8

Whiskey and Wine are two alcoholic beverages that are aged, appreciated and often paired with particular foods to enhance their flavors and enjoyment. Similar in many ways, yet different in their complexities, both have extremely loyal followings and fans the world over. Join us in celebration of each – whether you like one, the other, or both!

1001 Laughs Dearborn Comedy Festival - Dec. 7

Four shows! Twelve comedians! All Tickets $25. Get yours now! All show at the Arab American National Museum.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo - Royal Oak - Thru Dec. 31

The Detroit Zoo will light up the night again this holiday season with Wild Lights, a spectacular light display. For 24 nights, more than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings and more than 260 animal sculptures throughout the front half of the Zoo.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.