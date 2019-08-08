14 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, Aug. 9:

Free Flow Festival 2019: Free Flow Festival is an annual non-profit fundraising event showcasing local independent music live at St. Andrews Hall.

Wild Beasts Wild Wine: Raise a glass to wildlife at the Detroit Zoo's annual Wild Beasts Wild Wine!

Lost 80's Live at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Show starts at 8 p.m.!

Annual Ribs RnB Music Festival at Hart Plaza: The festival features an outstanding lineup of local barbecue experts and grilling gurus serving up tasty ribs, brisket and chicken, as well as show after show featuring a variety of talented R&B and soul singers.

Saturday, Aug. 10:

Sweetest Heart of Mary 38th Annual Pierogi Festival: Delicious Polish Food, Bands, Dancing, Traditional Polish Dancers, the famous Olde School Resale Shoppe, Children's Activities and Games, Raffles, Unique Vendors, and more! Fun for the whole family.

Anthony Hamilton at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Show starts at 8 p.m.!

Sarah McLachlan at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre: Sarah McLachlan will perform at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the campus of Oakland University with the Meadow Brook Festival Orchestra on Saturday, August 10 at 8 p.m.

The Great Ferndale Water Gun Fight: The Great Ferndale Water Gun Fight is back! From 12pm-2pm August 10, all those participating will engage in a game of BURST THE BALLOON.

Bonsai SHOW: Explore the ancient art of Bonsai at the Four Seasons Bonsai Club’s 49th Annual Show. Bonsai “bone-sigh” is a Japanese art form using trees grown in containers that are meticulously cared for to replicate the shape and style of a mature, full-sized tree.

FC Barcelona will face off against SSC Napoli at Big House: On Saturday at 5 p.m., FC Barcelona will face off against SSC Napoli in a friendly LaLiga-Serie A Cup game.

Sunday, Aug. 11:

Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne Motor Show: The show is Sunday August 11 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Tuxedo at El Club: Metro Detroit native Mayer Hawthorne returns home for a show in Southwest Detroit.

Gladys Knight at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Starts at 8 p.m.!

Shed 5 Flea Summer 2019: Shed 5 Flea brings Detroit a hefty dose of architectural salvage, vintage, and craft goods in this three times a summer, vintage and maker market

