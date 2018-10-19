15 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, Oct. 19:

Disney On Ice presents Frozen: Disney On Ice presents Frozen visits Detroit from Thursday, October 18 to Sunday, October 21 for nine performances at Little Caesars Arena.

Evil Dead: The Musical Detroit: The hilariously, bloody tradition continues this fall as Evil Dead: The Musical returns for its 10th season in Detroit.

Rosemary’s Baby at Redford Theatre: ONE NIGHT ONLY! Show starts at 8 p.m.

Michigan Pen Show 2018: The Michigan Pen Collectors Club present the 28th Annual Michigan Antique & Collectible Pen Show!

Saturday, Oct. 20:

Big Game: UM vs. MSU Tailgate Party: Join us at Beacon Park to watch the biggest sports rivalry in the state with a live stream of the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University football game on the big screen, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, bars by Lumen Detroit and music.

Zoo Boo at Detroit Zoo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual “merry-not-scary” event has been re-imagined to bring even more Halloween excitement to your family! October 19-21, between 5 and 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; Sunday hours are from 3 to 7 p.m.

Sweetest Day Wine Tours: Book your tour TODAY! $50 for 50-70 wines from all over the world for your tasting pleasure while we tour the streets of Detroit for 2 hours!

Brush Park Community Day: Help us clean up John R./Watson Park and the alley! In addition to general cleanup, we’ll be doing light landscaping and replacing the dilapidated benches. We need volunteers, equipment and donations.

Corktown Pumpkinfest: We invite you to an afternoon of spooky fun at Corktown's Annual Children’s Pumpkin Festival! Fun for the little ghouls and goblins! Costume parade, Spooky photo booth, Fortune Telling, Trick or Treating candy stations.

The Haunted Circus (Auburn Hills): This Halloween, you’re invited to join us inside the HUB Stadium for Metro Detroit’s largest Halloween Extravaganza! Join everyone in their sexiest, freakiest, and scariest costumes! We are transforming our 31,000 square foot venue into the ultimate Halloween Experience.

4th Annual Spooktacular Downtown Flat Rock: This year’s Spooktacular event will be located in downtown Flat Rock. On E. Huron River Dr. between Telegraph and Garden Blvd.

Ignite: A Night at the Museum: The Michigan Science Center is hosting its premiere evening event this month that is both family-friendly and FREE!

Sunday, Oct. 21:

Detroit Free Press Marathon: On-site registration is not available for any events.

Eddie Griffin Undeniable Tour Live: MotorCity Casino Hotel welcomes comedian Eddie Griffin to Sound Board on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $50, $40 and $37.

Ann Arbor Monster Record and CD Show: We have 60 tables of some of the best music you will find! This show has dealers from 4 states coming in to supply you, the customers with GREAT music!

