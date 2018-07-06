18 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, July 6

Detroit Historical Canal Tour: Highlights of this tour include the Fisher Mansion, the friendly residents of Detroit's "Little Venice" and a view of Motor City's downtown. See Detroit like you’ve never seen it before!

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard 2018: Detroit's hottest summer gathering spot has arrived! Head to the Dequindre Cut to see the summer's best spot for libations, retail, and food in Detroit each weekend - Friday-Sunday!

Beck with special guest Oh Wonder: Beck has just confirmed a handful of North American dates for this summer. The newly expanded “Colors Tour” with special guest Oh Wonder will include a stop at the Fox Theatre on Friday, July 6 at 8 p.m.

Midnight Madness: The Shining at Landmark's Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak: Here's Johnny! THE SHINING screens on Friday, July 6th, and Saturday, July 7th at midnight. Tickets are $7.

Oakland County Fair (Davisburg)

Artist in Residence: Davide Salvadore at the Henry Ford: Join us for this special opportunity to experience internationally renowned artists in action as they demonstrate how contemporary artists work, implement designs, collaborate and meld concepts into the physical. The Henry Ford has invited glass artists to work in the Greenfield Village Glass Shop alongside our artists.

Michigan Rib Fest 2018 - Royal Oak: There will be plenty to see, do and hear – lots of music, a kid zone, BBQ and other foods galore – providing entertainment, food and beverages for all ages!

Saturday, July 7

Night Market at Beacon Park: The Night Market returns this summer to Beacon Park with new small businesses, bands, & a new restaurant.

Vintage Base Ball Day at Historic Fort Wayne: The Early Risers are proud to host our annual Vintage Base Ball Day!

David Blaine Live at the Fox: Death-defying magician, David Blaine is taking his mind-blowing show ‘David Blaine Live’ on the road this spring and summer with a new round of 36 North American tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make a stop at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

Jack White Birthday Tribute at Willis Show Bar: performing live THE HEAVY PETTERS all Jack white related material.

Inkster Summer Music Festival: The Inkster Summer Fest committee and its Sponsors are proud to present The 2018 ISMF join Us as we celebrate 20 years of community with live music, food, merchandise, carnival rides, games, contest, Fireworks and more

Sunday, July 8

Sunday Markets (Eastern Market): This street market seeks to showcase the work of local artists, cooks, jewelers, musicians, & more. It's the perfect chance to discover uniquely Detroit & Michigan made items. RSVP for updates as summer grows closer!

Shed 5 Flea 2018: Pickers, makers and shopkeepers unite for this epic shopping experience taking place the second Sunday of June, July and August from 10am-4pm. Vendors in and around Eastern Market's Shed 5. Free admission.

Food Truck Brunch Sundays: Join us at Detroit Fleat every Sunday starting April 8th through October 28th for Food Truck Brunch. 4 Food trucks including one to two rotating trucks will offer new and creative brunch items each week.

Palmer Park Bicycle Tour: This tour features some of Detroit’s premiere residential homes, one of its most bucolic parks and a revitalizing business district. We will explore the neighborhoods of Palmer Woods, University District, Sherwood Forest and Fitzgerald and will visit University of Detroit Mercy’s campus, Palmer Park and the Avenue of Fashion. We’ll roll by a log cabin, Detroit’s Mounted Police Division and the city’s only Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home, the Turkel House. History, architecture, green space and current redevelopment will all be discussed.

Dinosauria at the Detroit Zoo: More than 40 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs that snarl and move – and some that spit – will provide a mega-dose of Vitamin Z this summer. Dinosauria is the largest dinosaur exhibit of its kind in the country.

Lake St. Clair Summer Concert Series – GQ Jazz Ensemble – Swing and Jazz: The GQ Jazz Ensemble has been performing since 1992 at a variety of public and private events, from summer concerts to weddings to jazz gigs, they pride themselves on playing as a unit! GQ Jazz plays everything from American Songbook to Jazz Standards. Their number one goal is always to please their audiences!

