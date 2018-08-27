2018 Arts, Beats & Eats Festival in Royal Oak: What you need to know

The 21st Annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort returns to downtown Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend.

Southeast Michigan’s premier Labor Day festival will feature chart-topping musical headliners, one of our nation’s top Juried Fine Arts Shows, more than 50 restaurants and caterers with delicious food offerings, and family fun and entertainment.

Beats:

The national and local star power at this year’s festival will feature more than 200 well-known bands and musical acts on nine performance stages, providing attendees with an exciting entertainment line-up for the entire weekend.

This year’s national acts on the Michigan Lottery National Stage will be headlined by the AWOLNATION, Eddie Money, 38 Special, Everclear, The Spinners, and includes other top touring acts Gin Blossoms, Matt Nathanson, Ben Folds, Chris Janson, and more.

Metro Detroit’s most talented and widely-recognized local bands will be featured on eight additional music stages offering a variety of different music genres. The local stages include: Think Ford First Performance Pit Stage; Ford Alternative Rock Stage; Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Rock Stage; MetroPCS R&B/Jazz Stage; Flagstar Bank International Stage; Lagunitas/Shorts Brewing Company Country / Americana Stage; Oakland Community College Cultural/Acoustic Stage; and the Detroit Institute of Arts Kids’ Stage. Top local talent featured this year includes: Sean Blackman’s In Transit, Roots Vibrations, Raion Taiko Japenese Drumming, The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club, Staffanie Christi’an, Nina & The Buffalo Riders, among others.

Eats:

Festival-goers will find a food oasis on the streets of downtown Royal Oak with more than 50 of the area’s most popular restaurants, top caterers and food vendors offering up delicious fare and delectable treats. There will be something for everyone to enjoy from sweet to savory, including mouth-watering BBQ, fresh seafood, vegetarian and other healthy food options, and decadent cakes, ice cream and more.



Leading this year’s restaurant lineup are: Lockhart’s BBQ, located in downtown Royal Oak, which serves southern-style barbeque with side dishes that are as memorable as the meat; Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, which offers fresh seafood, steaks cooked to perfection; Imperial Ferndale, known for its unique food options and expansive drink menu; Café Muse, which was voted “best sandwich in Oakland County” by the Metro Times “Best of Detroit” reader poll; LifeCafe presented by Life Time, which will serve festival-goers fresh and delicious smoothies, Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine, which will showcase stellar selections found at Soaring Eagle Property Restaurants; and Goldfish Tea will serve a large range of teas, coffee and decadent baked goods.

Arts:

One of the nation’s top fine art events returns with the 2018 Ford Arts, Beats & Eats Juried Fine Art Show that will spotlight many talented artists from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This year’s festival patrons – from art collectors to aficionados – will have the opportunity to peruse original works of art and purchase their favorite at more than 130 artist booth spaces.

This year’s Juried Fine Art Show will have participating artists vying for cash awards totaling $7,500. The show will feature art in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, digital art, drawing, fabric/fiber/leather, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.

The 21st annual Arts, Beats & Eats, Oakland County's Taste, Music & Arts Festival, will be held over Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak, August 31-September 3, 2018. Nearly 400,000 visitors attended the 2017 Arts, Beats & Eats in its eighth year in Royal Oak.

For additional information, visit www.artsbeatseats.com

People visiting the festival:

1. Can I bring food or drink to the festival? No outside food or beverages of any kind. Baby formula, baby bottles, or young child's sippy cup are allowed.

2. Do you charge for young children? Children under 3 are free at all times.

3. What is your admission policy? On Friday the festival is free to enter until 5pm, after 5pm the price is $7. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $3 before 3pm, $5 after 3pm, and $7 after 5pm. This is admission fee supports the festival as well as 13 non-profit partners.

4. Do children need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian? Yes, all individuals age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 8:00p.m.

5. Do you provide a discount for veterans? Yes, active duty military and veterans are invited to attend Ford Arts, Beats & Eats for free, courtesy of Oakland County Parks. Present your military ID at any festival entrance ticket booth for a free ticket.

6. Where do we park? Parking locations are listed on our website here.

7. Can we park on local streets and walk to the festival? Parking in neighborhoods in an approximate one mile radius is reserved for residents and on a permit parking only basis. Please look for signs as there will be $50 tickets written for all violators.

8. Can we park at Parking Meters in the downtown during the festival hours? All parking meters in the downtown area will be permit parking only and there will be $50 fines for any violators.

9. What time does the Shuttle Bus start and stop running? Shuttle buses will be running Saturday through Monday (NOT FRIDAY) at 11:00am from Royal Oak High School, and will run until 12:30am on Saturday and Sunday and until 10pm on Monday. Buses will run later if there are lines of people who were in line by those closing hours, however will not continue for people who just show up late.

10. Can we ride our bicycles to the festival? Bicycles are encouraged and the festival will operate two bicycle corrals on the north (2nd and Washington) and south (Washington and Lincoln) of the site. There will be room for about 900 bikes at a time in these areas.

11. Can you bring in Chairs? Chairs may not be brought in for concerts due to the limited amount of concert viewing space. Some chairs are provided on the local stages, but may not be taken to the national stage area. If you would like to purchase a seat in our VIP section, a limited number are available here.

12. Can I leave the festival and come back in? When you pay to enter, you will receive a wristband with the day of admission on it. You are allowed to re-enter the festival on that same day provided that your wristband is still on, has no signs of tape on it.

13. How much are carnival rides and what rides will be featured? Mid America Shows will be providing the carnival, and will have ten rides geared toward families (kids ages 3-13 and adults) including: Bumper Cars, Ferris Wheel, Giant Slide, Bumble Bee Ride, Kiddie Roller Coaster, Merry Go Round, Rainbow Rock, and Fun House. Carnival Rides will be located in two sections, one in the Sherman Lot in the north end of the festival, and two, in the Royal Oak city lot bordered by 7th and Main st near the Kids Zone. Ride prices will be between 4 and 6 tickets event tickets or $2.50 to $3.75 per ride. The times for the carnival are between 11am and 11pm on Friday through Sunday and from 11am to 9pm on Monday. Ticket booths close 1/2 hour before rides close.

14. Are dogs permitted? Dogs are not permitted at Arts, Beats & Eats. Large crowds make it just too dangerous for our furry friends. Thanks!

15. Will there be handicapped parking available? Royal Parking Lots will reserve their handicap parking spaces for those who need handicap parking, which will be enforced with ticketing of any violators.

16. How much are food and beverage tickets? Food and Beverage tickets are available through out the festival at a cost of 16 tickets for $10.

17. Do I have to pay an extra fee in addition to the $3-7 admission for any of the concerts? No, the admission covers all of the concerts, including the Michigan Lottery Stage.

