2018 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River: Everything you need to know

DETROIT - The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit riverfront on Monday, June 25 celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the Ford Fireworks is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 Detroit Fireworks:

When are the 2018 Detroit Fireworks?

Monday, June 25. The fireworks begin at 9:55 p.m.

Where can I watch the fireworks?

If you're staying home, you can watch it all on Local 4 or ClickOnDetroit.com starting at 8 p.m.

If you're heading to Detroit to see the fireworks, the top watching areas are:

Hart Plaza

Belle Isle (viewing from the MacArthur Bridge will not be permitted)

Mt. Elliott Park, Owens Park and Erma Henderson Park

Riverside Park and the RiverWalk (from Yzerman Drive to Joseph Campau) will be CLOSED.

Please note, admittance onto Belle Isle by vehicles and pedestrian set-up at Hart Plaza will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 25.

Hart Plaza

Hart Plaza will be open to the general public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 25.

Entry to Hart Plaza will close once it has reached desired capacity. There is No Re-Admittance once you leave Hart Plaza.

once you leave Hart Plaza. No tents allowed.

No alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.

Coolers and backpacks will be searched.

Belle Isle

Belle Isle will be closed on Monday, June 25 until 2 p.m. At that time, the island will open to vehicular traffic.

Motorists will need the Recreation Passport to enter the island. The passport, which is only needed for vehicles, may be purchased at the entrance for $11. The passport is $9 for out-of-state and international visitors for the day and $32 for the year.

Once island capacity is reached (3000 vehicles), no additional vehicles will be admitted to the park.

The Island will open at 5 a.m. to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

Tents and canopies should be 10 feet by 10 feet or smaller with no more than two tents or canopies per group.

RV parking will be in the paddock area near the Casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

I'm heading downtown: where do I park?

The Municipal Parking Department also will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. on June 25. However, motorists are advised to observe parking restrictions. Parking violators will be ticketed, and in some instances, vehicles may be towed.

In addition, motorists should be reminded that cars can travel in the same lane as the QLINE but should not park on the tracks.

MPD will offer parking at the following City-owned garages and lots.

Ford Underground Garage – 30 E. Jefferson 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. $10

Millennium Garage – 432 W. Congress 24 hours $10

Premier Garage – 1206-08 Woodward Ave. 7 a.m. – Midnight $10

Grand Circus Park Garage – 1601 Woodward Avenue 24 hours $10

Fireworks viewing from any parking facility and tailgating are prohibited. For more information, call (313) 221-2500 or go online to www.detroitmi.gov/parking.

Why are the fireworks on June 25?

The fireworks are a joint celebration with our Canadian neighbors, who celebrate their independence on July 1.

What will the fireworks show feature?

As producers of the Ford Fireworks, The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s show themed “Come Alive in the D!” will be choreographed again by world-renowned Patrick Brault, who has years of experience designing pyrotechnic displays including past Olympics celebrations.

Other transportation info:

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) will operate from 6:30 a.m. – midnight. Due to early closures, DPM trains will bypass Millender and Renaissance centers beginning at 2 p.m. and Cobo Center starting at 7 p.m. on June 25. There will be no public access to these People Mover stations. Financial District Station is the closest DPM station within walking distance of Hart Plaza. Patrons may enter or exit at the nearest available station, as the other DPM stations except those named above, will remain open.

The People Mover fare is 75 cents per ride, and children ages five and under ride free. For more information, go online to www.thepeoplemover.com or call (313) 224-2160.

FAST – Powered by SMART

FAST is a new reliable, high-frequency bus service that connects the suburbs to Downtown Detroit. For $2.00 one-way, FAST Gratiot, FAST Woodward and FAST Michigan routes operate every 15-30 minutes for a quick and convenient ride. Click here for a downloadable brochure and plan your trip at RideSMART-FAST.org http://www.ridesmart-fast.org/.

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4’s live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. News/Talk 760 WJR and Paul W. Smith will do a special radio simulcast throughout the event and provide up-to-the-minute traffic and weather information throughout the day. For more information on The Parade Company events, visit www.theparade.org. Follow the event on social media at #fordfireworks.

