2019 Arts, Beats & Eats: Here's the music lineup

The lineup for the 2019 Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak was revealed on Tuesday.

The 22nd annual Arts, Beats & Eats will take place in Downtown Royal Oak on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

The festival offers more than 200 performances on nine stages, a highly ranked Juried Fine Arts Show, and local restaurants with some of the finest cuisine in Metro Detroit.

In 2018, over 330,000 visitors attended the festival and over $200K was raised for local charities. Festival admission is $3 until 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday & Monday. Arts, Beats & Eats is free to enter until 5 p.m. on Friday only. Admission on Friday after 5 p.m. is $7.

This year's music lineup is headlines by:

Starship

All American Rejects

Randy Houser

Phillip Phillips

Third Eye Blind

Night Ranger

Theory of a Deadman.

Check out the full lineup here.

