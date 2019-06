2019 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City: Full schedule, info

The 2019 National Cherry Festival kicks off in Traverse City on June 29.

Friday, June 28

Old Town Classic Car Cruise

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Turtle Creek Casino

U.S. Coast Guard Open Ramp

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

USCG Air Station Traverse City

Saturday, June 29

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Sara Hardy Farmers Market

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Town Parking Deck

Farmers Market Brunch

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Town Parking Deck

Very Cherry Flying Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open Space Park

Zumba! in the Bay Side

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Norte Kids Balance Bike Race

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Norte Clubhouse

Two Person Beach Volleyball

9 a.m.

Traverse City West End Park Beach Volleyball Courts

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space Park

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

NASA: Journey to Tomorrow Exhibit

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Union Street between Grandview Parkway & Garland Street

Opening Ceremonies

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

'Wonder Park' - Kids Matinee

10 a.m.

State Theatre

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Flight Deck

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Space Park

Indigo View Air Show

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hotel Indigo

Air Show

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Space Park

Blues, Brew & BBQ

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hagerty Center

Space Exploration: From Yesterday to Tomorrow

4 p.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage

Adult Cherry Pit Spit Contest

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Space Park

Trapt & Saving Abel with special guest Tantric

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Sunday, June 30

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Four Person Beach Volleyball Tournament

9 a.m.

Traverse City West End Park Beach Volleyball Courts

Yoga by the Bay

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Open Space Park

Arts and Crafts Fair

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Union Street between Grandview Parkway & State Streets

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space Park

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

NASA: Journey to Tomorrow Exhibit

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Union Street between Grandview Parkway & Garland Street

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street

Old Town Classic Car Show

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Union and Sixth Streets in Old Town

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Flight Deck

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Space Park

Indigo View Air Show

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hotel Indigo

Great American Picnic

12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hagerty Center

Air Show

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Cherry Teddy Bear Tea

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

F&M Park

Family Sand Sculpture Contest

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Senior Center Beach

Styx

6 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

TC Swing!

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clinch Park

Monday, July 1

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Cherry Pie Bike Ride

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

F&M Park

Lifetime Leadership Award Breakfast

9 a.m.

Traverse City Elks Lodge

Village of Lake Leelanau Tour, Leelanau Peninsula Wine Excursion

9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Leelanau Studios

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Cherry Pie Make & Bake

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space Park

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Orchard Tours & More

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station

Princess Tea

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hagerty Center

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

'The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part' - Sensory Friendly Kids Matinee

10 a.m.

Bijou by the Bay

'Pillow Talk' - Classic Matinee

10:30 a.m.

State Theatre

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

F&M Park

Hole in One Contest

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bay Meadows Family Golf Course

Kids Turtle Race

3 p.m.

F&M Park

Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage

Adult Cherry Pit Spit Contest

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Space Park

Brett Young

6 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Tuesday, July 2

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Boomers Bootcamp

7 a.m.

8 a.m.

9 a.m.

Clinch Park

Seniors Shuffleboard Tournament

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traverse City Senior Center

Grand Traverse Bay, Leelanau Peninsula Wine Excursion

9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Leelanau Studios

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space Park

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Kids Pet Show

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

F&M Park

Orchard Tours & More

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

Traverse City History in the Movies

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bijou by the Bay

'The Birds' - Classic Matinee

10:30 a.m.

State Theatre

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street

Cherry Pins & Pizza

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lucky Jack's

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians Pow Wow

12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

F&M Park

Cherry Industry Program and Awards

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station

Hole in One Contest

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bay Meadows Family Golf Course

Gabriel "Fluffy Iglesias

6 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Consumers Energy Heritage Parade

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Front Street to Union Street to 13th Street

Wednesday, July 3

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Farmers Market Brunch

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Town Parking Deck

Sara Hardy Farmers Market

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Town Parking Deck

Fun and Games for Special Kids

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open Space Park

Around the Peninsula, Leelanau Peninsula Wine Excursion

9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Leelanau Studios

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space Park

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

GT Butterfly Experience

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Orchard Tours & More

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

'Adam's Rib' - Classic Matinee

10:30 a.m.

State Theatre

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street

Arts & Crafts

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crooked Tree Arts Center

Royale Pageant of Fashion & Luncheon

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hagerty Center

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Hole in One Contest

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bay Meadows Family Golf Course

Kids Cherry Town Fun Night

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

F&M Park

Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage

Adult Cherry Pit Spit Contest

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Space Park

Nelly with special guests Chingy & Montell Jordan

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Thursday, July 4

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Kids Fun and Games with Arts and Crafts ft. Bubble Gum Blow

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

F&M Park

Teen Volleyball Tournament

9 a.m.

Traverse City West End Park Beach Volleyball

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space Park

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

GT Butterfly Experience

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Orchard Tours & More

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

'A League of Their Own'- Classic Matinee

10:30 a.m.

State Theatre

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street

Ultimate Air Dogs

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Traverse City West End Park Beach Volleyball

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

National Cherry Festival Cornhole Tournament

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Beer Tent

Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

F&M Park

Hole in One Contest

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bay Meadows Family Golf Course

Junior Royale Parade Registration

4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

F&M Park

Cherry Mile

5 p.m.

Downtown Traverse City

Cherry Kids Fun Run

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

F&M Park

The Four Tops & The Spinners

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Junior Royale Parade

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Front Street to Union Street to 7th Street

Concert on the Lawn

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Traverse Pavilions

4th of July Fireworks

10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

Friday, July 5

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Cherry Golf Scramble

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Kids Sand Sculpture Contest

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Senior Center Beach

Northern Peninsula, Leelanau Peninsula Wine Excursion

9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Leelanau Studios

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Cherry Idol Auditions

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage

Diaper Derby and Toddler Trot

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

F&M Park

DTE Energy Day

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space Park

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

GT Butterfly Experience

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Orchard Tours & More

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

Ultimate Air Dogs

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Traverse City West End Park Beach Volleyball

'Casablanca' - Classic Matinee

10:30 a.m.

State Theatre

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Chalk Art

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Space Park

Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

F&M Park

Cherry Idol Finals

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage

Hole in One Contest

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bay Meadows Family Golf Course

Meijer Festival of Races - Packet Pick Up & Registration

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Traverse City Central High School

Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage

Queen's Ball

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hagerty Center

Adult Cherry Pit Spit Contest

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Space Park

Josh Turner

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

Euchre Tournament

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Traverse City Senior Center

Saturday, July 6

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Open Space Park

Meijer Festival of Races

Traverse City Central High School

Meijer Festival of Races - Packet Pick Up & Registration

5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Traverse City Central High School

Sara Hardy Farmers Market

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Town Parking Deck

Farmers Market Brunch

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Town Parking Deck

Hole in One Contest

9:30 a.m.

Bay Meadows Family Golf Course

Cherry Farmers Market at Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Festival Open Space

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

GT Butterfly Experience

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

Kids Club

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinch Park

'My Girl' - Kids Matinee

10 a.m.

State Theatre

Souvenir Tent

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

Ultimate Air Dogs

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Traverse City West End Park Beach Volleyball Courts

Arnold Amusements Midway

11 a.m.

Grandview Parkway at Union Street

DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade

11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front Street to Union Street to 13th Street

Beer Tent

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Space Park

Semi-Finalists Drawing - "Go for the Gold" Pin Program

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open Space Park

Jeff Dunham

6 p.m.

Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage

"Go for the Gold" Pin Program Final Drawing

7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lay's Cherry Blast Stage

TC Swing!

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clinch Park

Festival Fireworks Finale

10:30 p.m.

West Grand Traverse Bay

