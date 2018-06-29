21 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, June 29

Diamond D at Funk Night (Detroit): The legendary Diamond D (D.I.T.C) returns to Detroit. Playing an all 45s set, guaranteed to set the place on fire!

The Ragbirds at Ann Arbor Summer Festival: Based in Ann Arbor, this dynamic ensemble has gained momentum over the past 13 years, touring to 47 states and Japan, averaging 150 shows a year, and has released six albums including 2016’s The Threshold & The Hearth.

Rebel Without a Cause at the Redford Theatre: After moving to a new town, trouble making teen Jim Stark (James Dean) is supposed to have a clean slate, although being the new kid in town brings its own problems.

Drake VS Kanye (Detroit, Temple Bar): For one night only we Soundclash legendary Hip Hop artists Drake VS Kanye

Saturday, June 30

The Whispers - Chene Park

YES - Fox Theatre: "Celebrating 50 Years of YES” will visit the Fox Theatre on at 7:30 p.m.

Salute to America at The Henry Ford: An exuberant collection of songs, food and fanfare that is quintessentially American. Join us for this celebratory evening of high notes, from the first glance at Greenfield Village to the last sparkle in the sky.

Plant Swap! (Ypsilanti): Growing Hope is organizing a free plant swap! If you have any extra plants for the growing season that you are not going to use, house plants you want to give to a new home, or you are splitting perennials, bring them down to Cultivate to share with others!

DISTORIA at Tangent Gallery: (Detroit): Gallery Bypass is pleased to present Distoria, an emporium of ultra visual euphoria. Join us Saturday, June 30th at 7pm for a brightly anticipated experience showcasing local and international analog & digital visual artists experimenting with both technical and conceptual distortions. Encapsulate yourself within the Tangent Gallery Hastings Street Ballroom like you’ve never seen it before and enjoy a stimulating evening of live visuals, projection mapping, special film screenings and multimedia installations surrounded by hidden sounds.

Storytelling Under the Stars (Detroit): Join us for an evening of storytelling under the stars by master storyteller Ivory Williams, FREE! Come out for an old fashioned camp fire and night of sharing in the beautiful Eliza Howell Park. Bring a blanket or chair!

Night Market at Beacon Park (Detroit): The Night Market returns this summer to Beacon Park with new small businesses, bands, & a new restaurant.

Tiki Tiki Tiki! Mixology Class Vol. 106 at Two James (Detroit): Join us and learn how to make your favorite tiki cocktails! Because who doesn't love a funky Painkiller or Daiquiri?

Ocelot Print Shop 5th Anniversary Party (Detroit): Food, drinks, and entertainment: Special twilight performance by Tzarinas of the Plane. Music for dancing by DJ Patrick.

Pasties at the Fleat! (Ferndale): We're headed back to the Detroit Fleat for a beautiful Saturday night on the patio for some craft beer and delicious pasties!

Sunday, July 1

Bike-In-Movie: Boyz N the Hood (Detroit): Highly encourage bringing a blanket, chairs will be seated in the back.

Steve Yzerman Private Signing at DC Sports: (Sterling Heights): Detroit Red Wings Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman will be doing a private signing with us towards the middle of July.

Detroit Fitness Experience 2018 (Detroit): The Detroit Fitness Experience held inside the historic Eastern Market is a family friendly fitness-centered event that showcases some of Detroit's finest fitness enthusiast under one roof.

Bill Burr at Fox Theatre: Having first gained notoriety for his recurring role on the second season of Chappelle’s Show, comedian Bill Burr developed a comedic style of uninformed logic that has made him a regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon.

Cars Under the Stars Fireworks and Car Show (Pontiac): Second Annual Cars Under The Stars Fireworks, Car Show, and Food Truck Rally takes place at M1 Concourse. The car gathering takes place on the skidpad starting at 7PM, featuring all makes, models, and years.

Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day (Detroit DNR): I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Ice cream on a warm summer day is simply perfection. Join us to create some yummy ice cream concoctions. Our friends at Wally’s Frozen Custard will be serving from a fire truck!

Detroit City FC vs Milwaukee Torrent: (Hamtramck): Be there when Detroit City FC hosts Milwaukee Torrent for its final regular season NPSL home match on Sunday, July 1. Kickoff is at 5 PM.



