24 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas from our weekly guide!

Friday, Aug. 10:

2001: A Space Odyssey 50TH Anniversary at Redford Theatre: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the seminal film, Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing an “unrestored” 70mm print of the director’s groundbreaking science fiction epic.

Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival (Southfield): The City of Southfield will host the 3rd annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival, presented by Varsity Lincoln, on Friday, August 10 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 11 from 3:00-10:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road.

David Byrne: American Utopia World Tour: David Byrne has announced an extensive world tour in support of his forthcoming solo record, American Utopia, to include the Fox Theatre on Friday, August 10 at 8 p.m.

Friday Funk Night: Outdoor Stage in the Woodward Plaza, Detroit Institute of Arts

6th Annual Motor City Pizza Fest (Detroit): The 6th Annual Motor City Pizza Fest, taking place on Friday, August 10, from 6 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday, August 11, from noon to 10 pm, at the new Corner Ballpark Presented by Adient, opened this Spring at the former site of Tiger Stadium.

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard 2018: Detroit's hottest summer gathering spot has arrived! Head to the Dequindre Cut to see the summer's best spot for libations, retail, and food in Detroit each weekend - Friday-Sunday!

NPR Tiny Desk Contest Showcase (Royal Oak): Otus Supply and Grand Circus Media present: NPR Tiny Desk Contest Showcase with Steffanie Christi'an, Young Punk, Zander Michigan, and Greater Alexander

Saturday, Aug. 11:

Detroit Natural Hair Expo 2018 (Novi): The 2ND Annual Detroit Natural Hair Expo (DNHE) is the largest hair expo in the Midwest and DāO is a proud vendor!

Meteors & S'Mores: In the Northern Hemisphere, the annual August Perseid meteor shower probably ranks as the all-time favorite meteor shower of the year. The Ford Amateur Astronomy Club once again has teamed up with the DNR and Island Lake State Recreational Area to bring you the Meteors and S'mores event at Spring Mill Pond.

Sparta at the Blind Pig (Ann Arbor): Sparta live at the Blind Pig! With Sound & Shape & Human Skull.

Open Streets Rouge Park: Open Streets Detroit and the City of Detroit have teamed up to host Open Streets Detroit: Rouge Park on Saturday, August 11, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Open Streets Detroit: Rouge Park will temporarily turn three miles of road in Detroit’s Rouge Park into a safe, open and car-free zone for local families and community members to run, bike, skate, shop and play together along Spinoza, Outer, and Rouge Park Drives.

Motor City Soul Club: August Soul Stomp: Join your friendly neighborhood soul-slingers Brad Hales, Erica Aytes and Dan Austin as they bring you the finest in rare soul music, some of the greatest music you've never heard.

Woodhaven's Second Annual Ales for Tails: Please come out and support Animal Resource Funding Foundation and the Friends of the Woodhaven Trenton Animal Shelter. All funds go to the care of the animals.

Global SOUP: Detroit SOUP is a microgranting dinner celebrating and supporting creative projects in Detroit. Detroit SOUP and Global Detroit are hosting the inaugural Global SOUP, a micro-granting dinner focused on supporting the immigrant community in Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, and Dearborn.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour Detroit (Dearborn): When Hot Wheels launched the original “Sweet 16” die-cast cars in 1968, they were considered some of the most influential and legendary cars in automotive history. And now, we’re hitting the road to find custom cars worthy of joining them as HOT WHEELS LEGENDS.

Attic Sale 2018 (Detroit): It's that time! Our very popular neighborhood-wide Attic Sale is here! The weekend sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12 from 9 am to 4 pm both days. There will be antiques, furniture (vintage and new), books, appliances, tools, paintings, clothing and much more all spread out over the 36 blocks of beautiful Boston-Edison, as well some of our neighboring streets.

Saturday Morning Yoga (Detroit): Woodbridge resident Caitlin Brown will lead a one-hour hatha-style beginner’s outdoor yoga class with modifications given for all-levels. Sessions will be on Saturdays from 10am-11am from June 9th until August 25th.

Rumba Caliente Latin Saturdays Downtown summer series 18 (Detroit): Get Ready Metro Detroit as we Heat your summer up again like no other @ The Annex Detroit! From the creators of the original Rumba Caliente Latin Saturdays party series.

Sunday, Aug. 12:

9th Annual Ton-Up (Ypsilanti): Ton-Up Number 9 is go! Lots of bikes, and lots of bands! This is a free festival: just show up, bring the family! You don't need to have a bike to enjoy this festival, just show up and join in the fun and enjoy the great live music, vendors, food, and beverage while looking at the coolest bikes in all the land.

Chloe x Halle at El Club (Detroit): doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will start at 8:30 p.m.!

2018 Historic Fort Wayne Motor Show (Detroit): Come down on Sunday August 12th, one weekend before the Woodward Dream Cruise, and enjoy the largest outdoor car show held within the City of Detroit. Come for the cars and stay to tour the historic fort grounds.

12TH Annual Detroit's Trinity International Film Festival: Celebrating its 12th year, Detroit's Trinity International Film Festival has become a signature event for independent filmmakers. Join us August 4-12, 2018 for the "Film, Music & Fashion " festival experience.

Sunday Funday at Floods The Official Day Party of Detroit: The originator of the Sunday Funday Floods Bar and Grille invite you to attend SUNDAY FUNDAY A DAY PARTY AT Flood's Bar & Grille . This event is absolutely super fantastic and is one you don't want to miss. The hours of the Day Party at 4-8pm.

Eastern Market Shed 5 Flea 2018: Pickers, makers and shopkeepers unite for this epic shopping experience taking place the second Sunday of June, July and August from 10am-4pm. Vendors in and around Eastern Market's Shed 5. Free admission.



