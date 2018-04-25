26th annual Concert of Colors returns to Detroit in July with new sister festival in Jackson

DETROIT - The 26th annual Concert of Colors will return to Detroit this summer with a new sister festival in Jackson.

Spotlighting vulnerable communities, state violence, trauma and healing, this year’s diversity-themed music festival produced by the Arab American National Museum (AANM) takes place Wednesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 15, 2018, at venues throughout Midtown Detroit and at AANM itself.

Detroit music icon Don Was will return with his 11th Detroit All-Star Revue, curating classic and contemporary artists befitting the theme Detroit Rocks! for his 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14, extravaganza.

The complete 2018 Concert of Colors lineup and performance schedule will be published later this spring at www.concertofcolors.com. All performances and the Forum on Community, Culture & Race are free and open to the public.

Inspired by Concert of Colors, city leaders in Jackson, Mich. are launching a sister event, the Jackson Unity Festival, also taking place July 11-15 and also featuring the 11th Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue and other 2018 Concert of Colors artists.

"The Jackson Unity Festival was borne out of a desire to bring world-class music, arts and thinking from around the world to downtown Jackson,” says Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies. “As a sister festival of the Concert of Colors in Detroit, Jackson Unity Festival becomes a conduit for our city to take an active role in understanding every individual’s importance. We are proud to live in Jackson and we are proud to be a part of this event."

Concert of Colors has the whole world in its bands. Produced by the Arab American National Museum with its partners Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Institute of Arts, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, ACCESS, Third Man Records, Michigan Science Center, Build Institute, University of Michigan-Detroit Center, Detroit Historical Museum, The Scarab Club and Made Metro Collective, Concert of Colors is a highly anticipated and beloved summer event and one of few remaining free-admission music festivals in the city.

26TH CONCERT OF COLORS

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Third Man Records, 441 W. Canfield Street, Detroit

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Forum on Community, Culture & Race at Arab American National Museum, 13624 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; theme TBA

Detroit Film Theater (DFT) at Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Friday, July 13, 2018

Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit

Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R St., Detroit

Followed by an after-party at Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Saturday + Sunday, July 14-15, 2018:

Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit

University of Michigan – Detroit Center, 3663 Woodward Ave. (outdoor stage)

DFT @ Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Scarab Club, 217 Farnsworth St., Detroit

