31 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Friday, Sept. 7:

Plymouth Fall Festival: The Plymouth Fall Festival hosts carnival rides, a craft show, live music, pancake breakfast, chicken dinner, and so much more! September 7-9, 2018.

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard 2018: Detroit's hottest summer gathering spot has arrived! Head to the Dequindre Cut to see the summer's best spot for libations, retail, and food in Detroit each weekend - Friday-Sunday!

Apple Fest 2018 (Utica): Apple Fest was started in September of 1992 as a fundraiser for St. Lawrence Church. It has grown over the years to become what it is today.

Parents Learn to Play Fortnite (Ferndale): Parents! Do your kids play Fortnite every waking moment? Are they constantly talking about emotes, wins, v-bucks and skins? Come in for a night of fun, cocktails, and Fortnite. We will teach you everything you need to not only play the game but maybe even beat your kids at the game and get that W!

Midnight Madness: The Princess Bride (Royal Oak): Director Rob Reiner’s comic fantasy of a perpetually kidnapped and rescued princess features an all-star cast.

Saturday, Sept. 8:

Dally In The Alley 2018 (Detroit-Midtown): Join us for the 41st Dally in the Alley! This year, we've added an expanded Kid's Fair, an additional Beer Garden, an extra merchandise booth, more art for your viewing pleasure, upgraded sound at the stage and, of course, the hottest music acts in the city!

Ed Sheeran: 2018 North American Stadium Tour at Ford Field

Hasan Minhaj: Before The Storm (Ann Arbor): Former Daily Show cast member hits the Michigan Theatre stage at 7 p.m. and again at 10 p.m.

Motor City Soul Club: September Soul Stomp (Detroit): You are NOT going to want to miss September's edition of the Motor City Soul Club's Soul Stomp! Our very special guest this month will be WFMU-FM's very own Mr. Fine Wine, who is flying in from NYC to get your hips shakin' and your toes tappin'!

Motor City Haunt Club's 13th Annual Haunted Garage Sale (Canton Township): Expect a ton of tables to be filled with all sorts of Halloween and Haunt related treasures. There will be a large variety of vendors on hand offering handmade, new and used goods to haunt your home, decorate for your Halloween bash, or add to your existing collection.

Detroit Historical Canal Tour: Highlights of this tour include the Fisher Mansion, the friendly residents of Detroit's "Little Venice" and a view of Motor City's downtown. See Detroit like you’ve never seen it before!

Fall Kick Off at Yates Cider Mill (Rochester): Yates Cider Mill kicks off the fall season in Michigan with a Fall Harvest Open House on September 8 to celebrate the beginning of the fall apple harvest season.

Detroit Sessions \\ Founder's Brunch: Continuing its commitment to transform the local classical music experience, the Detroit Sessions welcomes French filmmaker and violinist Bruno Monsaingeon for the Detroit premiere of his new documentary about cellist, conductor, and human rights advocate Mstislav Rostropovich at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Spectrum Fest 2018 (Northville): This is a day of family fun, music and food on Main Street in downtown Northville. The day will be filled with music performed by metro-area bands and headlined by Fiftyampfuse to close out the night.

Saturday Night Funk (Detroit): A Night of classic Hip Hop, R&B and Funk featuring Gabe Gonzilla and friends.

Monarch Butterfly Festival (Clarkston): Learn about butterfly gardening and conservation all while supporting your local community! There will be plants for sale, caterpillars to take home and activities for kids.

UniverSoul Circus (Detroit): A big top spectacle of global proportions, the extra special 25th Anniversary edition of Atlanta's own UniverSoul Circus takes fans of all ages on an unforgettable journey of electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances.

15th Annual Save the Girls Ride (Taylor): Please join us for our 15th Annual "Save the Girls" motorcycle ride. Registration is from 9:30am to 11:30am at Motown Harley in Taylor, MI.

Sunday, Sept. 9:

Sunday Market at Eastern Market: This street market seeks to showcase the work of local artists, cooks, jewelers, musicians, & more. It's the perfect chance to discover uniquely Detroit & Michigan made items.

Gabriel Hall Po-Boy Pop-Up (Detroit): Join us for Sunday Funday at Nancy Whiskey's Pub on Sunday, September 9th from 6pm - 9pm for the next Gabriel Hall Pop-Up!We're featuring New Orleans' favorite sandwich - The Po'Boy! Come and kick it on the patio with DJ Skeez and the rest of the Gabriel Hall crew.

Healthy Livonia 5K: In partnership with the City of Livonia, Livonia Public Schools, the Livonia Chamber of Commerce and the Livonia Parks and Recreation, St. Mary Mercy Livonia will host the first Healthy Livonia 5K run/walk on Sunday, September 9.

2018 University District Home Tour: We’re showing off our family-friendly, elegant Detroit neighborhood once again, on Sunday, September 9, 2018, from 10 am to 5 pm. View six historic homes built in the 1920s, which feature original hardwood floors, stained glass and leaded glass windows, Pewabic or Flint Faience tile, twin staircases, crystal chandeliers, imposing fireplaces, and more.

Pig Roast with Farm Field Table (Ferndale): Ferndale's favorite local butcher will be taking over the Livernois Tap biergarten on September 9th for 'Notorious P.I.G., Pork in Garten - a 'swine dining' collaboration.

16th Annual Kerrytown BookFest (Ann Arbor): The Kerrytown BookFest is held each September and is a celebration of books, those who create them and those who read them. Our primary goal is to highlight our area’s rich heritage in the book and printing arts and showcase local individuals, businesses, and organizations. The day will be filled with entertainment, education, and hands-on experiences.

BANGO Beer & Music Bingo (Ferndale): A mix of bingo, music and good times, Bango is the coolest new game out there! Plus, it's free to play! That's a win-win-win situation!

Palestine Day! (Livonia): The tradition is back! Join us for a day of culture, education, music, food and fun!

Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo: Lace up your running shoes! Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo is set for Sunday, September 9. The event includes 5K and 10K runs, the Too Wild! 5K+10K combo, plus a non-competitive 1.5-mile Fun Walk.

Dog Day at the Pool (Brownstown Township): Join us for a dog only swim in the Great Wave Pool. It's time for mans best friend to enjoy the pool and celebrate the end of summer. Capacity will be 175 doggie swimmers so please plan accordingly.

313 Comedy (Detroit): 313 Comedy is a free weekly comedy showcase in the Bridge Lounge of Detroit Shipping Company, every Sunday at 8.

Brunch: This Morning a DJ Saved My Life (Detroit): Brunch at MOCAD's Cafe 78 is the perfect way to spend an hour or an afternoon. Good food, coffee drinks, drinky drinks, music, and art all in one place- there's really no reason to leave.

Sunday Funday at Floods The Official Day Party of Detroit: The originator of the Sunday Funday Floods Bar and Grille invite you to attend SUNDAY FUNDAY A DAY PARTY AT Flood's Bar & Grille . This event is absolutely super fantastic and is one you don't want to miss. The hours of the Day Party at 4-8pm.

