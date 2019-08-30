5 Labor Day weekend events around Southeast Michigan

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer in Michigan -- and it's filled with events to celebrate.

All around Southeast Michigan, big events are being held to mark Labor Day. Here's a look at what's going on this year.

The 22nd annual Arts, Beats & Eats will take place in Downtown Royal Oak on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. The festival offers more than 200 performances on nine stages, a highly ranked Juried Fine Arts Show, and local restaurants with some of the finest cuisine in Metro Detroit.

For nearly 40 years, the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation has celebrated Detroit's rich history of jazz music by providing year-round concerts and educational programming, and of course, organizing the world's largest free jazz festival, featuring world-class talent, over Labor Day weekend. It runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

The Suburban Collection Showplace is home of the Michigan State Fair and is conveniently located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, between Novi and Beck Roads in Novi, MI. The Suburban Collection Showplace can be accessed from I-96 at the Novi and Beck Road exits. It runs Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

The original Michigan State Fair, which debuted in Detroit in 1849, was one of the first statewide fair events to take place in the United States. It moved permanently to its home at the Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward Avenue in 1905 and was staged there until 2009.

The Romeo Peach Festival is the second oldest festival in the state. Every Labor Day weekend, Romeo hosts many events based around its prized crop, the peach. Events include parades, bed races, craft shows, and much more.

For the past three decades, the Hamtramck has celebrated Labor Day weekend with a festival on the Main Street of Joseph Campau. As always, there will be plenty of music, food and fun. With two separate stages, booths from a number of restaurants and a full line-up of carnival rides, there's never a dull moment at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival.

As it was for the 2018 Annual Bridge Walk, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 to accommodate the 2019 Annual Bridge Walk.

Bonus: The Michigan Renaissance Festival opened earlier this month. For years, the Michigan Renaissance Festival has provided Holly with a unique venue that regularly attracts more than 250,000 visitors from Michigan, surrounding states and Canada.

