6 shows added to Broadway in Detroit 2019-2020 season

Six shows have been added to the Broadway in Detroit season for 2019-2020.

The additional shows are: August Wilson’s Jitney at the Music Hall, November 13-17, 2019; Jesus Christ Superstar at the Detroit Opera House, February 4-9, 2020; Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David on Piano at the Fisher Theatre, February 7, 2020; Fiddler on the Roof at the Fisher Theatre, March 10-15, 2020; and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical at the Fisher Theatre, May 5-17, 2020.

The Color Purple will also return to Detroit April 21-26, 2020 at a venue to be announced.

“More people are experiencing the power of Broadway shows than ever before and we are excited to give Detroit audiences one of the biggest seasons we’ve presented in a very long time,” said Alan Lichtenstein, Executive Director, Broadway in Detroit. “In addition to our one-week and two-week Broadway engagements, we’re happy to be expanding our programming this season with several one-night-only and weekend events.”

Ticket prices, showtimes and on-sale dates to purchase tickets for the extra attractions will be announced later.

