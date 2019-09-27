9 big concerts coming to Metro Detroit to finish 2019

Celine Dion: The Canadian diva has been plagued by vocal issues from the beginning since she was 20. In 1988, doctors discovered polyps after she knew something was wrong in the middle of a performance and had to escape the stage. The surgery…

There's a slew of big concerts lined up for Metro Detroit to finish 2019.

Here are some of the big names dropping by:

Phil Collins - Oct. 1 - Little Caesars Arena

Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation and S2BN Entertainment announced a limited run of Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! dates have been confirmed for fall 2019. The 15-city limited engagement will visit Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

The Chainsmokers - Oct. 3 - Little Caesars Arena

Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have announced their massive “World War Joy” North American headline arena tour for fall. Multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer, who is featured on The Chainsmokers’ latest single “Who Do You Love,” will be joining all dates along with rising pop star Lennon Stella, who is opening the show. The 41-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will visit Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m.

The Black Keys with Modest Mouse - Oct. 5 - Little Caesars Arena

The Black Keys confirmed their extensive, thirty-one-date arena tour of North America. The “Let’s Rock” Tour will hit cities including Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit on Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m. Special guests Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson will provide support.

O’ Jays and the Isley Brothers - Oct. 27 - Fox Theatre

The O’ Jays and the Isley Brothers announced a performance at the Fox Theatre in The District Detroit on Sunday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Carrie Underwood - Oct. 31 - Little Caesars Arena

Seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist, Carrie Underwood, will launch a new arena tour, “The Cry Pretty Tour 360”, in Spring 2019.

Celine Dion - Nov. 5 - Little Caesars Arena

One of the most immediately recognized and widely respected superstars in pop music history, Celine Dion, announced that she will be embarking on her “Courage World Tour,” set to kick off in the fall of 2019. Produced by Concerts West/AEG Presents, the tour will make stops in over 50 cities including Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tool - Nov. 9 - Little Caesars Arena

Hot on the heels of their recently released fifth studio album, Fear Inoculum, TOOL will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. Killing Joke will provide support.

Straight No Chaser - Dec. 6 - Fox Theatre

Atlantic Records recording group Straight No Chaser has announced plans for another epic U.S. concert tour, “The Open Bar Tour” that will include a performance at the Fox Theatre in The District Detroit on Friday, December 6 at 8 p.m.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Dec. 28 -- Little Caesars Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the multi-platinum critically-acclaimed progressive rock group, will bring its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019 “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, December 28 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

