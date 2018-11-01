9 things to do in Michigan in November 2018

November is upon us, bringing a new month of festive events across Michigan.

The season of pumpkins, candy and goblins are over, as we move into Thanksgiving season, and eventually the full holiday throttle.

Here are some events to look forward to in November:

The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition at The Henry Ford Museum

Enjoy a unique look into the Pixar process, and explore the science and technology behind some of the most beloved animated films and their characters with The Science Behind Pixar.

Steve Martin and Martin Short in East Lansing on Nov. 4

Don’t miss the nonstop laughs of Steve Martin and Martin Short in An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life. Ticket info here.

Traverse City Beer Week starts Nov. 9 thru Nov. 16

Every November we celebrate our craft beer scene with seven days of beer tastings, dinners and workshops. Hosted at our area's breweries, restaurants, bars and local shops TCBW events are intended to educate and offer insight into some aspect of the craft beer movement -- a special product or style of beer and a food-beer pairing experience are some examples.

Martin Lawrence at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 10

Lawrence stars as the high-powered host of 2018's hottest comedy event, presenting a fire lineup of comedians including DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Deon Cole, Clayton Thomas and Benji Brown. Ticket info here.

11th Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival Nov. 15 thru Nov. 17

Now in its 11th year, this festival has established itself as Michigan’s premier tasting event, measured by 1,800 wines, beers, ciders and spirits. From the connoisseur who lives and breathes for the finer things in life to the novice looking for an introduction to the world of food and spirits, this Festival will deliver a grand experience that is sure to please every palette. Ticket info here.

Marvel Universe LIVE! at Little Caesars Arena Nov. 15 thru Nov. 18

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show.

Elf The Musical at the Fox Theatre Nov. 20 thru Nov. 25

NETworks Presentations, LLC, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Unique Features, bring the Broadway musical Elf to the Fox Theatre from Tuesday, November 20 through Sunday, November 25 as part of the Fox Theatre Series. Ticket info here.

26th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot on Nov. 22

The 26th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is a 5K run/walk engages our entire community in a higher level of awareness around physical fitness, movement and nutrition in a fun-filled way, all while supporting afterschool opportunities for the students of Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).

America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van on Nov. 22

Join us Thursday, November 22, 2018 and welcome in the holiday season with a true Michigan tradition, in the heart of Downtown Detroit! The Parade is televised live locally on WDIV-TV, Local 4 with a syndicated national potential reach of over 65 million households!

