Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery, Urbanrest Brewing partner for celebration of Scottish poet, culture

Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery and Urbanrest Brewing are teaming up to host a traditional Burns Night party to celebrate Robert Burns, the Scottish poet and lyricist who is widely-regarded as the national poet of Scotland.

Every January 25, Scotland and Scots around the world come together to celebrate the life and works of the beloved “Rabbie” Burns, considered to be a pioneer of the Romantic movement. The tradition of Burns Supper, which began in 1801, is an institution of Scottish life, and can range from a casual gathering of friends to a large, formal dinner full of pomp and circumstance.

The centerpiece of a Burns Supper menu is the iconic haggis, a traditional celebratory dish loved by Scots and honored by Burns in his recitation ‘Address to a Haggis.’ Ackroyd’s is serving their home-made award-winning haggis, a savory blend of steel-cut oats, lamb rib meat, heart, liver, suet and seasoning, hand-stuffed in a natural, thick casing.

Ackroyd’s is also offering mac & cheese pies, Scotch eggs, traditional neeps & tatties (rutabagas and mashed potatoes), sausage rolls, British-style baked beans, and Cranachan (a traditional dessert).

Urbanrest will be offering multiple variation of Scottish ales, ‘Wee Heavy,’ as well as their full line up of craft brews. The Scottish favorite IRN-BRU, a carbonated orange-colored soda with a hard-to-describe flavor, will also be available.

Traditional Scottish dancing and bagpiping, along with a Burns Night toast and recitation, are planned. Scottish-themed merchandise, food and gifts will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to wear their best tartan, whether it be a hat, scarf, tie, or a full kilt!

The event is free and open to the public, with food and beverage available a la carte. Facebook Event Page.

WHEN:

Friday, January 25, 2019

4:00 PM to 11:00 PM

(Family-friendly activities from 4-6pm, including a reading of “Hamish the Hairy Haggis” and decorating empire biscuits)

Entertainment begins at 7:00 PM



WHERE:

Urbanrest Brewing Company

2615 Wolcott Street

Ferndale, MI 48220



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.