Advance tickets on sale for ComiqueCon 2018 in Dearborn, celebrating women in comics

DEARBORN, Mich. - ComiqueCon, a one-day convention celebrating women in comics is returning to Metro Detroit in October.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, celebrating female comic book authors, illustrators, publishers and more.

“The fans spoke and we listened,” said ComiqueCon founder Chelsea Liddy. “We are so excited to bring the festival back to Dearborn. It truly is special to see how we are able to touch the lives of so many women and young girls who continue to find inspiration for greatness through the comics that we all know and love.”

This year’s announced lineup includes special guests: Christina "Steenz" Stewart (Elements Anthology, Editor at Lion Forge, Archival Quality), Carolyn Nowak (Lumberjanes, Buffy the Vampire Slayer graphic novel), Lisa Dubois (Rugrats), Heather Antos (former Marvel editor), Jamila Rowser (Wash Day, founder of Geek Girl Brunch), Vanesa Del Ray (Scarlet Witch, Redlands), Penelope Bagieu (Brazen), Katie Schenkel (Moonlighters, the Cardboard Kingdom), and Vivian Ng (Legend of Korra).

Additionally, some of this year’s activities include an Artist’s Alley featuring artists from Michigan and around the country, interactive panel discussions and workshops, an academic track, Girl Scout badgeable programming, and a brunch the morning of the Con with the Detroit chapter of Geek Girl Brunch. In addition, an exclusive drink and draw event with ComiqueCon guests will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Green Brain Comics on Oct. 12.

Tickets for ComiqueCon are $14.64 in advance and can be purchased online at http://comiquecon.org. Children ages 12 and under are $2.94 in advance, and children under 5 are free. The advance ticket includes an exclusive ComiqueCon enamel pin and poster.

Some of this year’s panel discussions include: Explore Your Career in Comics, Divide and Conquer: Creating Feminist Spaces within the Comics Community, Character Creation: From Backstory to Wardrobe, among others.

Learn more and purchase your advanced tickets at http://comiquecon.org.

