The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to Traverse City in 2020.

The National Cherry Festival announced the news on Tuesday, saying the beloved Blue Angels will return to the festival in 2020.

They will perform on July 4 and July 5, 2020. It'll be the 16th time the Blue Angels have performed at the festival.

