Bob Seger announces 2 hometown shows in Metro Detroit

Bob Seger is returning to Southeast Michigan in June for a couple of hometown shows.

Seger will play DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 6 and June 8, his first shows in Southeast Michigan on his farewell tour. The two newly announced shows will mark his 28th and 29th appearances at the venue.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.

Seger last played in Metro Detroit in Sept. 2017 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, the final show at the venue.

Seger has upcoming dates on his farewell tour in California, Las Vegas and Texas before returning home.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band kicked off their “Roll Me Away Tour” in November of last year, and so far have played 22 sold out shows in front of half a million fans.

