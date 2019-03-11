Broadway in Detroit announces 2019-2020 subscription season: Here's what's coming

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 18: Performer John O'Hara plays the character Rum Tum Rugger on stage during a media preview for the musical CATS at the Lyric Theatre, Star City on May 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. The musical by Andrew Lloyd…

Broadway in Detroit has announced in 2019-2020 subscription season!

The 2019-20 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season opens with Cats, winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, at the Fisher Theatre, September 2019, followed by: Come From Away, at the Fisher Theatre, October 2019, the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them;

Hello, Dolly!, Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, at the Fisher Theatre, November - December 2019.

A Bronx Tale, the streetwise musical based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri’s true life story, at the Fisher Theatre, January – February 2020.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, at the Detroit Opera House, February – March 2020.

Dear Evan Hansen, winner of six 2017 Tony® Awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, at the Fisher Theatre, March – April 2020.

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, at the Fisher Theatre, June 2020. Please note that all show dates may be subject to change.

“The 2019-2020 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season is an eclectic and exciting line-up of award-winning shows that we are thrilled to present to Detroit audiences,” said Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein. “Subscribers will appreciate this interesting mix of the hottest touring productions along with popular fan favorites, including some spectacular new revivals.”

The 2019-20 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season is now available for renewal by current Broadway In Detroit subscribers by visiting www.BroadwayInDetroit.com or by calling the Fisher Theatre at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0. New subscription sales will begin April 22.

