Celebrate 'International Go Skateboarding Day' this weekend at 5 Metro Detroit skateparks

If you're looking to celebrate "International Go Skateboarding Day" on Friday, there are several events taking place at skateparks around Metro Detroit.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation (RCWJRF) and Tony Hawk Foundation (THF) are celebrating “International Go Skateboarding Day” this Friday, June 21 and continuing the festivities through the weekend with a variety of skatepark events and activities hosted by their Built to Play-skatepark grantees and partners throughout Southeast Michigan. (More on Built to Play program here)

Kids and families are invited to attend the following events and activities:

Friday, June 21st

Ypsilanti Township Skatepark Groundbreaking Ceremony (10am, Community Center Park at the corner of E. Clark Rd. and Midway) Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation, Ypsilanti Township, THF and RCWJRF representatives will participate in a ceremony marking the start of the design & build phase of the new skatepark. (2018 Built to Play grantee)

Chandler Park Skate Jam & Fundraiser Kickoff (5-8pm, 12600 Chandler Park Dr., Detroit, MI 48215)

The Chandler Park Conservancy is celebrating with a fundraiser and skate jam for skaters of all ages to enjoy food and music while they skateboard, roller skate or inline skate throughout the park. (2019 Built to Play grantee)



Saturday, June 22nd

Ferndale’s Geary Park Cleanup with Skate Park Respect (8-10am, 1198 Earle Blvd., Ferndale, MI 48220) Ferndale Parks & Recreation and Skate Park Respect is hosting a park clean-up and preview of the soon-to-open skatepark. Volunteers will be entered into a raffle for prizes. (2018 Built to Play grantee)

Detroit’s Riverside Park Skatepark Grand Opening (10am-12:30pm, 3621 W. Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48216) The City of Detroit Parks & Recreation is hosting a grand opening celebration with food, music and giveaways. Activities also include skateboard clinics and professional skateboard demonstrations by Andy MacDonald, Alec Beck, Ron Allen, John Kelly, and Janthavy Norton. A formal ribbon-cutting with the City of Detroit, THF and RCWJRF representatives will take place at 11am. Open skating starts at 12:30pm. (2018 Built to Play grantee)

Sunday, June 23rd

Ann Arbor Skatepark’s 5-year Anniversary Celebration (11am-4pm, 350 N. Maple Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan) Friends of the Ann Arbor Skatepark are celebrating the park’s 5th birthday with “Light Up the Park.” Presented by Dug & Linh Song, the event will help raise funds for park lights. Activities include an “All Girls Skate” from 9-11am and demos by Andy MacDonald, Alec Beck, Ron Allen, Gabby Rataiczack, John Kelly and Janthavy Norton. (2011 THF grantee)

“If we want our children to be more active in our communities, they need more safe and accessible places to play. Skateparks are a great solution and they’re what kids are asking for in our region,” said Jim Boyle, vice president of programs & communications, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

The Tony Hawk Foundation will open the next round of Built to Play skatepark grants in the fall of 2019. To-date Built to Play skatepark grants have been provided to the following communities in Southeast Michigan: Detroit (Riverside Park); Ferndale (Geary Park); Port Huron (Optimist Park); Ypsilanti (Community Center Park); Detroit (Chandler Park); Detroit (Ride It Sculpture Park); and Wyandotte (Memorial Park).

