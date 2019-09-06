Dally in the Alley returns to Detroit's Cass Corridor for 42nd year

DETROIT - The Dally in the Alley street fair returns to Detroit's Cass Corridor Saturday for the 42nd year.
The free celebration features local music, food, art and much more. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., between Forest and Hancock, Second Avenue and Anthony Wayne (Third Avenue). Check out the website here.
Food vendors this year include:
- Amicci's Pizza
- Union Street
- Majestic
- Sno Biz
- Delectabowl
- Milk and Froth
- Kabob Kart
- Big Calvin's BBQ
- Full Course Catering
- Detroit Shrimp and Fish
- People's Pierogi Collective
- Concy's Empenadas
- Nosh Pit
Check out the full music lineup here.
