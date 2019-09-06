Dally in the Alley returns to Detroit's Cass Corridor for 42nd year

DETROIT - The Dally in the Alley street fair returns to Detroit's Cass Corridor Saturday for the 42nd year.

The free celebration features local music, food, art and much more. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., between Forest and Hancock, Second Avenue and Anthony Wayne (Third Avenue). Check out the website here.

Food vendors this year include:

Amicci's Pizza

Union Street

Majestic

Sno Biz

Delectabowl

Milk and Froth

Kabob Kart

Big Calvin's BBQ

Full Course Catering

Detroit Shrimp and Fish

People's Pierogi Collective

Concy's Empenadas

Nosh Pit

Check out the full music lineup here.

