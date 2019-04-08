Daryl Hall & John Oates to play Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in August

The legendary duo of Daryl Hall and John Oates will return to Southeast Michigan this summer.

The duo will perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill as part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series on Friday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $39.50) go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office or Ticketmaster.com. Seats in the pavilion are sponsored by Crest Ford and Ford Motor Company.

Daryl Hall & John Oates are the number-one selling duo in music history, according to the R.I.A.A. The duo from Philadelphia has scored six #1 singles, including “Rich Girl” (also #1 R&B), “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)" (also #1 R&B), “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums – `76’s Bigger Than Both of Us, `80’s Voices, `81’s Private Eyes, `82’s H2O, `83’s Rock N Soul, Part I and `84’s Big Bam Boom.

In 2003, Daryl and John were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2008, they were honored with the Icon Award during BMI’s 56th annual Pop Awards. In 2014, Daryl and John were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And, in 2016, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Daryl Hall & John Oates with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



