Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting 2018: Everything you need to know

DETROIT - The 15th annual Detroit Tree Lighting is set for Friday, Nov. 16 at Campus Martius Park and Beacon Park.

At Campus Martius Park:

Headlining the show at Campus Martius Park is 12-time GRAMMY award-winning, gospel artist and Detroit native CeCe Winans. Taking center ice are U.S. Olympic figure skating duo Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani.

Visitors can also enjoy the jazzy sounds of Ben Sharkey and The Woodward Horns plus performances by an assortment award-winning of local choirs and skating groups like the Avondale Choir and The Dearborn Crystallettes!

The evening will also mark the opening of the Cadillac Square Lodge and Markets, carriage rides and Detroit's ice skating rink!

The tree lighting will take place around 7:45 p.m. but the event starts at 5 p.m.

At Beacon Park:

At Beacon Park, guests can enjoy a live stream of the tree lighting plus live performance by Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers and Nadir Omowale inside the heated Winter Lodge tent.

Santa will also make an appearance at Beacon Park, alongside the spectacular, larger-than-life holiday lighting installments that transform the park into a winter wonderland.

An assortment of food and beverage will be available a both parks via bars, food trucks, restaurants and more.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.