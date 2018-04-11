Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market coming in July

DETROIT - The 2nd annual Detroit Festival of Books is coming to Eastern Market this summer.

The festival, which is open to the general public for no cost, takes place on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Eastern Market, sheds 5 and 6. Here's info from Detroit Book Fest:

What is the Detroit Festival of Books?

The Detroit Festival of Books is the first used & rare books festival in the City of Detroit. The Detroit Festival of Books (aka: the Detroit Bookfest) is a goodwill effort to help generate a deeper love and appreciation of books in the Greater Detroit community.

This event is indoor/outdoor, cold/warm, rain/shine. Vendors keep 100% of their proceeds!

When and where is it?

Sunday, July 15th, 2018. 10am-4pm

Eastern Market, Sheds 5 & 6, 2934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207

Who is organizing it?

Ryan M. Place, VP of The Book Club of Detroit, is the Event Chairman for this event. Ryan is in charge of a team of people who help make this event possible.

The Book Club of Detroit is funding this event with generous assistance from Eastern Market, the City of Detroit, Margrave Pictures, and several other community leaders.

The Book Club of Detroit is a circa 1957 non-profit organization of bibliophiles and is widely regarded as one of the top clubs in the USA for book collectors.

Will there be music?

Yes, one of Detroit’s veteran producers named DJ Zig-Zag will be spinning a variety of funk, jazz, psychedelic Brazilian and more.

Will there be beer?

Yes! Beer will be provided for a charge to 21 and uppers.

Will there be food?

Yes, there will be a variety of vendors selling food from their mobile kitchens and trucks.

The approval process for being a food vendor is different from being a regular vendor. If you want to be a food vendor, please email: vendor@detroitbookfest.com

