Detroit Grand Prix 2018: Here's the full schedule, ticket info

DETROIT - The 2018 Detroit Grand Prix is on Belle Isle starting Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Here is the full race schedule:

Friday, June 1, 2018

7:30 a.m. -- Gates open

7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 1

8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Practice 1 (Prototype/GT Daytona)

10:05 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series - Practice & Qualifying

11:20 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 1

12:20 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 2

1:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Practice 2 (Prototype/GT Daytona)

3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 2

4:05 p.m. - 4:20 p.m. Verizon IndyCar Series Pit Stop Practice

4:35 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Qualifying - Race #1

5:20 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (Prototype/GT Daytona)

Saturday, June 2, 2018

7:30 a.m. -- Gates Open

8:00 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Warm-Up (P/PC/GT Daytona)

8:35 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Series pre-race ceremonies (Pit Lane)

8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. 3-Dimensional Services Muscle Car Challenge (Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli - Race #1)

9:45 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli post-race ceremonies (Winner's Circle)

9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series pre-race

10:05 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series - Race #1

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Drivers' Autograph Session - Picnic Shelter 3

10:35 a.m. - 10:55 am. SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series post-race

10:55 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. Verizon IndyCar Series - Qualifying for Dual I

11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship - Open Grid Fan Walk (Pit Lane)

12:30 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship - Formation Laps

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IWTSCC Race) - 100 minutes - TV Broadcast timeline

12:40 p.m. Green Flag waves

12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. INDYCAR Drivers' Autograph Session - IndyCar Fan Village, Meijer Fan Zone - TENTATIVE

2:20 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Post-Race Ceremonies

2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Verizon IndyCar Series pre-race ceremonies

3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Chevrolet Dual in Detroit - Dual I (VICS Race #1) - 70 laps - TV broadcast timeline

3:50 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves

5:45 p.m. (estimated) Verizon IndyCar Series post-race ceremonies

6:00 p.m. (estimated) Concert: A Great Big World, 96.3 WDVD / NASH FM 93.1 Entertainment Stage

Sunday, June 3, 2018

8:00 a.m. -- Gates Open

9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Drivers Autograph Session (Picnic Shelter #3)

10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Verizon IndyCar Series Qualifying - Dual II

11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli pre-race ceremonies

11:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 3-Dimensional Services Motor City Dash (Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli - Race #2)

1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli post-race ceremonies

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. David Nail, 96.3 WDVD / NASH FM 93.1 Entertainment Stage

1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series pre-race

2:05 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series- Race #2

2:35 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series post-race

2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Verizon IndyCar Series Pre-race

3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Chevrolet Dual in Detroit - Dual II (VICS Race #2) - 70 laps - TV Broadcast timeline

3:50 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves

5:45 p.m. (estimated) Verizon IndyCar Series post-race ceremonies

