Detroit Music Weekend 2018 is underway -- here's what to know

DETROIT - Detroit Music Weekend is here!

The city's performing arts come together for a total Downtown Detroit experience June 14-17.

Echoing the city-wide celebration in 2017 of Aretha Franklin, which included the naming of a Detroit street in her honor as well as a mayoral key to the city, this year The Jackson 5 will be the honored legend. In addition to the hundreds of performers, the Jacksons themselves -- Tito, Marlon, Jackie, and Jermaine -- will perform live, outdoors and free-to-the-public, on Saturday, June 16 at 9 p.m. The mesmerizing, highly polished 75-minute show also highlights brother Michael's legacy through the use of revolutionary digital technology.

Signed to Motown Records in 1969, The Jackson 5 recorded their first number one hit at Hitsville, U.S.A. on West Grand Boulevard, forever linking Jackson family and the City of Detroit. Under the guidance of Motown CEO Berry Gordy, the Jacksons were among the first groups of black American performers to attain a crossover following and went on to release hit after hit, essentially transforming the musical landscape and bringing the world's attention to Detroit.

Saturday, June 16 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. is "THE DAY" for free-to-the-public outdoor performances across five stages and the giant MotorCity Market -- the largest one-day display of Detroit's creativity, innovation, and commerce all in one festival. This year, stretching from Paradise Valley Park to Capitol Park, it includes such Detroit legends as Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad fame and superstar actor/singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels on the Madison Central Stage.

Filling out the bill will be Third Man Records, Country upstart, Craig Brown Band and the funky brass heavy Detroit favorite, Will Sessions. They join with over 400 performers representing every genre of music and the performing arts. Two Showcase Stages under the Big Top Tent feature the deep bench of Detroit's emerging talent pool, while the Detroit Institute of Music Education stage features the best in Detroit rock 'n roll. The Paradise Valley Stage reaches new EDM heights with a huge Techno after party with special guests to be announced.

The MotorCity Market

An array of all-Detroit cool stuff created by artisans who take their inspiration from our city and its incredible spirit -- from apparel to edibles to art, festival-goers can expect to fall in love with a piece of Detroit and discover over 100 restaurants and retail shops.

