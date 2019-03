Boosted by the popularity of the current movie of the same name, the British rock band's iconic single "Bohemian Rhapsody" has become the most-streamed song from the 20th century, according to Universal Music Group, which represents Queen.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a tribute to Queen in July.

"The Music of Queen" will be at Meadow Brook Amphitheater on July 14, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

