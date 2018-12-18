Detroit's New Years Eve party 'The Drop' canceled this year

Detroit's big New Years Eve party isn't happening this year.

Motor City NYE The Drop has been canceled with plans to return next year, according to the official website.

The event has been held annually since 2009, originally held at Campus Martius Park, but recently moved to Beacon Park. Event organizers estimated more than 30,000 attended the event last year.

The Metro Times reports event founder Jerrid Mooney is dealing with two ill family members and organizers decided to pull the plug.

The annual event rings in the new year with music, family friendly activities, local vendors and of course, a ball drop.

The official site says "The DROP will be back bigger than ever on December 31, 2019."

